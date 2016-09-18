Dane Coles back to his best after 'terrible' test against Pumas

GETTY IMAGES Dane Coles was influential as he atoned for a poor test against Argentina by helping the All Blacks to a 41-13 win over the Springboks in Christchurch on Saturday night.



Dane Coles' ribs weren't his only source of discomfort this season, he was also hurting on the inside after being substituted against the Pumas following a low point of his test career.

After persevering with the pain through the latter stages of the Hurricanes historic Super Rugby season the 29-year-old has now fully recovered, and he was also breathing easy after handling some psychological damage ahead of Saturday's clash with the Springboks in Christchurch.

The usually happy hooker reverted to type at AMI Stadium with much-improved delivery to the All Black lineout after a couple of throws went awry against Argentina seven nights earlier in Hamilton.

NZN VIDEO Even coach Steve Hansen is surprised by how dominant the All Blacks have been so far this season.

He played his part in a dominant scrum, was tireless in the loose and had three try assists - arguably the biggest reason to smile, though Coles seemed almost embarrassed by the ball skills that produced five-pointers for Israel Dagg, Julian Savea and Sam Whitelock.

A flick, wrap around and that inch-perfect 20-metre lob to Whitelock on the wing, Coles' passing provided one of the many points of difference between the world champions and a rival that has lost ground since losing their semifinal at Twickenham almost a year ago.

PHOTOSPORT Dane Coles offloads to Julian Savea for the All Blacks second try of their 41-13 victory in Christchurch on Saturday night despite intervention from halfback Faf de Klerk.

"Last week I was terrible to be honest, I didn't do the jersey justice and I wanted a big game [on Saturday night]," said Coles, after the All Blacks produced another strong second half to win 41-13.

Coles was his own harshest critic after the All Blacks thumped the Pumas at FMG Stadium so he bashfully gave himself a pass mark after a 64-minute shift.

"I thought I'd hopefully made up for that [game against the Pumas}. I did my roles, nailed my lineouts and made my tackles. It's good to take pride in your performance after I wasn't up to standards last week."

NZN VIDEO Springboks coach Allister Coetzee says South Africa's 41-13 loss against the All Blacks is very disappointing.

Pressed on his contribution to three of the All Blacks half dozen tries, Coles downplayed the significance.

"Just pretty lucky, right place, right time. I was just doing my job, it's just a pass," he said, before revealing it wasn't entirely coincidence.

"We looked at a few of their trends and we targeted that kind of blindside. We've been practicing it all week, we probably didn't nail one during the week but it came off."



Coles was referring to his transfer to Savea who benefited from a physical mismatch against 121-cap veteran Bryan Habana.



That attention to detail, and then the ability to implement strategy, again set the all Blacks apart shortly before they regained the Rugby Championship because the Pumas lost to the Wallabies in Perth.

Winning their four games with a bonus point enabled the All Blacks to win the tournament with two rounds remaining and although 24 tries in four games represents an impressive strike rate, Coles was just as satisfied with the defensive effort.

The All Blacks have only conceded three tries in the championship, a credit to defence coach Wayne Smith.

"Your defence reflects your attitude towards the games. Wayne Smith deserves massive raps for that. He puts a lot of work in. He works the boys pretty hard during the week. We take a lot of pride in working hard for your mate."

Meanwhile, Coles wasn't the only All Black to redeem himself against the Springboks, halfback Aaron Smith also played himself back into form with an unflustered performance after suffering the mild indignity of being dragged early in the second half against Argentina.

Smith, with more protection around the breakdown, was back to his incisive, scheming best to dominate rival Faf de Klerk. A snipe to set-up Ardie Savea's second half try emphasised he was over his off night.

"I thought Aaron was great, he was out there nailing his job, he was getting to the ball and clearing," said the teammate who relies on Smith the most, first five-eighth Beauden Barrett.

