Ardie gradually rises to occasion

Not quite a big hit, but Ardie Savea passes starters test

GETTY IMAGES Front foot ball: Ardie Savea makes a burst against the Springboks in the lead-up to Ben Smith's try during the All Blacks 41-13 Rugby Championship victory in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Ardie Savea experienced an openside flanker's role in test rugby from another angle against the Springboks, and gained a valuable insight into Sam Cane's often understated contribution to the All Blacks.

Elevated to the starting line-up for the first time for Saturday's 41-13 Rugby Championship win in Christchurch, the 22-year-old soon learned he would not have the same scope to thrive in open play against a tiring opposition adapting to their own personnel changes.

In five tests as an impact player Savea, while not given free rein, at least benefited from the softening up process instigated by the likes of Cane and the remainder of the pack.

GETTY IMAGES Ardie Savea scores the All Blacks fourth try to highlight a successful first start of his test career against the Springboks in Christchurch on Saturday night.

So the Hurricanes No 7 encountered a change of pace against a South African side that was limited in comparison though typically abrasive until the All Blacks pulled clear in the second half at AMI Stadium.

Savea logged a mere 11-metres as a ball carrier in the first 40 minutes; defensively he was sound though lacking a definitive big hit, a dominant collision to set him apart from say, Jerome Kaino.

Ultimately Savea had to wait until the 49th minute before he made the sort of ground synonymous with his breakthrough Super Rugby season.

A powerful burst set the scene for Ben Smith's try while less than 10 minutes later he was on the receiving end, looming in support of Aaron Smith to notch the bonus point five-pointer.

While pleased to join big brother Julian on the score sheet - the big wing also nailed his first try against the Springboks in his seventh cap - it was still anxious moments during his hour-long initiation process.

"It's a big difference," he said, contemplating his promotion.

"The African boys came out firing, the physicality and intensity was really up there. It was just about nailing my role and doing that to the best of my ability."

Savea finished with 10 tackles [without a miss], 40 run metres, he conceded a penalty in each half and made one turnover when the Springboks made a rare incursion past the 22m line after 30 minutes.

"In some ways he did everything we expected him to," said assistant coach Ian Foster at the Sunday morning debrief before detailing the room for improvement.

"I think he took a little while to adjust to the game.

"There was a lot of direct running from the South Africans early, they got in behind us and he was finding his way about when to poke his nose and when to stay out."

Foster said Savea might have been more precise about when to get the dominant tackler and when to bridge over the breakdown, a decision-making process he will develop as Cane continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

"[They are] little things that you would expect a No 7 playing his first game [starting] to experience, but you just felt as the game went on he just got really settled and contributed well. We are really pleased with him."

