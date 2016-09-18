Streaker tackled at All Blacks match

Streaker tackled during All Blacks match in Christchurch

A streaker took to the pitch during the final quarter of the All Blacks' clash with South Africa in Christchurch.
A streaker made it on to the pitch and tried to climb a goal post during Saturday's clash between the All Blacks and the Springboks.

The incident happened during the the final quarter of the test match at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

He was tackled and removed from the field by three security guards.

The man tried to climb a goal post before he was tackled by security.
Police said a 30-year-old man from Dunedin was charged with offensive behaviour.

During the pitch invasion, the man jumped on a goal post pad at the northern end of the pitch.

The nude man was removed from the field at AMI Stadium in Christchurch after streaking.
Sergeant Richard Carolan said alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The offender was taken in to custody and released on bail. He is due to appear at Christchurch District Court on September 23.

Carolan said pitch invasions were assessed on a case by case basis but nudity would attract a fineable charge. 

"We take a dim view on that because it's a family situation which is why he was charged with an offensive behaviour."

During the game, a man on Whiteleigh Ave, near AMI Stadium, was given a pre-charge warning for disorderly behaviour, Carolan said. 

