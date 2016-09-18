All Blacks assistant Foster optimistic Kaino could travel to Argentina

Aaron Cruden and Sam Cane won't travel to Argentina, and Jerome Kaino remains in doubt after damaging his left shoulder during the All Blacks' 41-13 win over the Springboks on Saturday night.

Having already won the Rugby Championship title with two games remaining, the All Blacks fly out for Buenos Aires on Friday to prepare for their next test against the Pumas on October 2, followed by their final game of the tournament against South Africa in Durban a week later.

Chiefs team-mates Cruden and Cane have been ruled out of the trip because of groin and hamstring injuries, respectively, while Kaino, who had his arm in a sling at the team's hotel in Christchurch this morning, will this week have to convince medical staff he is fit.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Aaron Cruden isn't headed to Argentina.

Experienced blindside flanker Kaino, an integral member of the All Blacks pack, was replaced in the second half by Matt Todd after he landed awkwardly in a tackle that followed a lineout win.

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster said Kaino had been assessed and the shoulder was "pretty sore".

BRUCE LIM/PHOTOSPORT All Blacks flanker Sam Cane is injured.

"He will be in a sling for a few days. We will make a decision later in the week, about whether he comes, but there is nothing at the moment that will rule him out of it," Foster said.

"It is the sort of thing that comes right pretty quickly, but we just have to wait three or four days for it to settle down."

First five-eighth Cruden has been bothered by his groin strain this season, while Cane was scratched from the remainder of the tournament when he suffered a hamstring injury in the 57-22 win over Argentina in Hamilton on September 10.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino, pictured being tackled by Francois Louw in Christchurch on Saturday night, later left the field with a shoulder injury.

Cane was replaced by Ardie Savea at No 7 for Saturday night's test against the Springboks and Matt Todd was called in as cover.

Cruden's withdrawal is not likely to create major havoc for the selectors, given Beauden Barrett has usurped him as the starting No 10 and Lima Sopoaga can deputise.

"Crudes and Sammy are out of the tour," Foster said. "We will give Crudes a right to get that hammy right."



The uncapped first-five/fullback Damian McKenzie, who wasn't named in the original squad Rugby Championship but was later recruited to join as injury cover, will also have to prove he is over the concussion he suffered playing for Waikato last Sunday.



"He has been through protocols and has come through really, really well," Foster said. "So it looks like he is ready to train next week."

SKY SPORT The All Blacks have kept their unbeaten run in 2016 alive with a convincing 41-13 win over the Springboks in Christchurch.

Wing Waisake Naholo, who pulled a hamstring in the test against the Wallabies in Sydney last month and midfielder George Moala (knee injury) are expected to travel.

"It looks like they are both going to be available for the tour. Waisake, we are not sure whether he would be ready for the first game or not. We are still assessing it. George was very close to playing today for Auckland."

