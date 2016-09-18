ABs ponder changes

All Blacks mull selection changes for Pumas test to prevent burn-out

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Jerome Kaino, who suffered an injury to his left shoulder in the second half of the All Blacks' 41-13 win over the Springboks in Christchurch, won't fly with the squad to Argentina on Friday if ruled unfit.

Those watching Jerome Kaino gingerly wander around a Christchurch hotel lobby on Sunday morning, his left arm cradled inside a sling, had to ask themselves the obvious.

Will Elliot Dixon add to the single test cap he earned against Wales in late June, and be rewarded with another start at blindside flanker when the All Blacks meet Argentina in Buenos Aires on October 2?

Given the All Blacks, who beat the Springboks 41-13 at AMI Stadium on Saturday night, have already reclaimed the Rugby Championship title with two games remaining, it seems logical the selectors will start rolling out Plan B.

For starters, they know it would be daft to risk burning players out ahead of the northern tour in November. Then there is the job of increasing inexperienced members' exposure to the big time, to ensure they aren't thrown under a bus if circumstances, whether it be injuries, illness or otherwise, force a number of key players out of consideration at a later date.

READ MORE:

* Cruden, Cane out for All Blacks

* All Blacks thump Boks

* All Blacks a potent mix of talent and humility

* Ardie Savea starts in style

* Recap: ABs v the Boks

* Ben Smith voted best of a great bunch

* Kieran Read argues the odds

* Two teams, but a world apart

"When you look at the workload, we are measuring it," All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster. "Gillie (strength and conditioning coach Nic Gill) is giving us information, right from the start of the year, from Super Rugby and us (the All Blacks). So we are keeping an eye on it."

It makes sense to tinker now, rather than wait. Because the fixture after the Bueonos Aires assignment, against the Springboks - even if the quality of their backline attack is sadly lacking and they desperately need a playmaker who can provide confidence - in Durban will be trickier. The switch in time zones, combined with the short turnaround, will limit preparations.

"What we have learned is how tough it is," Foster said in reference to these two-week tours between continents. "If you just ignore it, then by the end of November we are in trouble. We have learned that fact. It is a matter of trying to make some decisions."

Dixon isn't the only one who could get an opportunity against the Pumas, but it makes sense to start with him when ruminating selections.

Hooker Dane Coles, tighthead prop Owen Franks, locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick and No 8 and captain Kieran Read have all piled-up the minutes, potentially giving Codie Taylor, Charlie Faumuina, Patrick Tuipulotu, Luke Romano, Liam Squire and Dixon a chance.

If Read was to be rested, vice-captain Ben Smith could be elevated to lead the side for the first time.

Although assistant coach Foster was cautiously optimistic about Kaino's chances of joining the squad for their flight to South America on Friday, it seems highly improbable that the intimidating No 6 will be risked if he isn't fit.

"There's nothing at the moment that is ruling him out of the tour," Foster said. "It is the sort of thing that comes right pretty quickly, but we just have to give it three to four days to settle down."

There will be no wait-and-see options for flanker Sam Cane (hamstring) and first five-eighth Aaron Cruden (groin).

The loss of Cruden means Damian McKenzie, if recovered from the concussion he suffered playing for Waikato against Auckland on September 11, may be asked to travel as a third playmaker behind Beauden Barrett and Lima Sopoaga.

Wing Waisake Naholo, who hasn't played since he strained his hamstring against the Wallabies in Sydney last month, may not play against Pumas but is expected to be asked to tour. George Moala (knee), not sighted since start against Wales in Dunedin, should also have his passport ready.









- Stuff