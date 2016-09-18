AB Franks takes world record

Try-less prop Owen Franks a "vital component" of All Blacks attack: Foster

GETTY IMAGES All Blacks tighthead prop Owen Franks, pictured taking a breather during the match against the Springboks in Christchurch on Saturday night, made his test debut against Italy at Lancaster Park in 2009.



Clearing a space in the scrap book for clippings about this world record possibly won't be a priority for the Franks clan.

When tighthead prop Owen Franks was replaced by Charlie Faumuina in the 54th minute of the match against the Springboks in Christchurch on Saturday night, he set a new world record for playing the most tests without scoring a try.

Here are the digits: 84 tests, and no points scored by a man who made his test debut against Italy at Lancaster Park in 2009.

"I can't say it's a world record I will be hanging up on the wall, or be proud of, but I will take it guess," Franks reflected immediately after the All Blacks dismissed the Springboks 41-13 at AMI Stadium.

READ MORE:

* Cruden, Cane out for All Blacks

* All Blacks thump Boks

* All Blacks a potent mix of talent and humility

* Ardie Savea starts in style

* Recap: ABs v the Boks

* Ben Smith voted best of a great bunch

* Kieran Read argues the odds



"You look down the list of a tighthead prop's jobs and scoring tries is right at the bottom of it. It would be nice to get one and I will keep working hard but I have a few other things that I need to nail to keep my job, basically."

Now-retired Italian prop Salvatore Perugini held the record before Franks, 28, surged past him. Given the All Black, a double World Cup medallist, hasn't suffered any significant injuries in his career, possesses a keen work-ethic and maintains his big engine by largely avoiding booze and fatty foods there is a real chance he could cruise past the 100-test milestone by the end of next year.

Anyone daring enough to bet Franks will score a try before hits the tonne should be cautious, given the paucity of try-scoring celebrations in a professional career that began with the Crusaders in 2009.

Not that there is any heat on him, from coaches or team-mates, to smash the goose egg that sits in his points column. No-one expects Franks to score tries, and in a backward way, his dry run is a compliment.

It proves he is committed to a scrum that is one of the best on the planet, and uses his 120kg body to blast bodies out of rucks rather than call for the plums that could lead to glory over the white line.

Assistant coach Ian Foster defended Franks, noting he makes things happen when the ball is in play.

"I know there is a bit of light-hearted talk about no tries, but you look at his contribution in the attacking side of the game," Foster said.

"Forget about the set piece, we know he does that really, really well. But some of the lines he runs, some of his passing contributions in that area are things you would probably would never have seen from Owie Franks three or four years ago.

"Now he has become a pretty vital component of our attack game. He's got a game that is really effective - it just doesn't involve scoring tries."









- Stuff