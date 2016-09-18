Crayfish on ice for Wallabies

With the Rugby Championship title secured, the All Blacks now eye a world record

PHOTOSPORT All Blacks captain Kieran Read, centre, celebrates winning the Freedom Cup with his team-mates. The trophy is contested between the New Zealand and South Africans teams annually.

Want to know what winning the Rugby Championship title does for the All Blacks?

Well, put it this way, it doesn't sound like they ordered crates of crayfish, a slab of beef and and a couple of dozen bloaters filled with Dom Perignon to celebrate adding another lump of silverware to their war chest.

The way assistant coach Ian Foster tells it, no-one seems to have raised an eyebrow let alone bellowed with joy.

Having bussed back to their central city hotel in Christchurch following their 41-13 win over the Springboks at AMI Stadium, the All Blacks learned the result of the Wallabies-Argentina match in Perth.

READ MORE:

* ABs ponder changes

* Cruden, Cane out for All Blacks

* All Blacks thump Boks

* All Blacks a potent mix of talent and humility

* Ardie Savea starts in style

* Recap: ABs v the Boks

* Ben Smith voted best of a great bunch

* Kieran Read argues the odds

* Two teams, but a world apart

The Aussies had won 36-20, meaning there was no chance of the All Blacks being equalled or overtaken on the tournament's points table. The Rugby Championship, which the Aussies took off them last year, was theirs once again.

Excitement? Hardly. There was certainly no whistling-up of the troops to make a special announcement to confirm they had won the Sanzaar tournament with two games to play, or frantic calls to the hotel staff to charge some of the expensive stuff sitting in the wine cellar to New Zealand Rugby's bar tab.

Maybe the players discovered they had reclaimed the trophy by reading and listening to the media on Sunday morning, Foster said with his trademark dry wit.

So what do we make of all this?

Well, clearly, the All Blacks aren't just bumbling along for the sake of it. They want some booty, alright, and it is the one that could remain in the record books for many years.

They have now won 15 consecutive tests since losing 29-19 to the Wallabies in Sydney last August. Three more wins will see them set a record for a tier-one nation. The magic number is 18.

The All Blacks have been in this situation before.

In 2014 they flew to Sydney hoping to claim the world record, but drew 12-all to the Wallabies.

It was one of those deflating endings where no-one seemed to know where to look. Even the crowd sat in near silence as they digested the try-less snoozefest. No-one was satisfied, least of all the New Zealanders who knew they had cracked at the wrong moment.

Next up for the All Blacks are the Pumas and Springboks in Buenos Aires and Durban in early October, followed by the fixture against the Wallabies in Auckland on October 22. With the Bledisloe Cup already stowed away in Wellington, the chase for the world record on a ground where the All Blacks haven't lost in 22 years is on.

Given the standard of their opposition, you would have to rate their chances.

As the All Blacks eased towards victory on Saturday night, the despondent looks on the faces of the Springboks players on the substitutes bench reflected the mood of their frustrated supporters in the stands.

They looked shell-shocked and frustrated. No doubt there is some anger there too. Given the way the New Zealanders took them apart in the final quarter, the chances of claiming the world record remains realistic.

It would be hard to bet against it.

- Stuff