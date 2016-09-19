Fitzy on ABs' dominance

Sean Fitzpatrick says All Blacks' total dominance is 'not good for the game as a whole'

Former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick says the All Blacks' dominance of the rugby world is "not good for the game as a whole".

Speaking on Sky Sports in England after watching the All Blacks thrash the Springboks 41-13 in Christchurch, Fitzpatrick heaped praise on Steve Hansen's team.

"Their whole development process right from the grassroots, right through the provincial rugby into Super Rugby is focusing on making sure that the international team is the best it can be," Fitzpatrick said.

"There's not many other unions, other nations, who have the luxury of that, and it's creating a gulf.

"Without question it is creating a gulf, which is not good for the game as a whole, as a spectacle.

"That's shown especially in the last two weeks where teams have played very well for fifty to fifty-five minutes and then the gulf opens up when you get the reserve bench coming on."

Fitzpatrick played 92 tests between 1986 and 1997 and captained the All Blacks at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

