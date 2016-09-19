Kaino to skip Argentina test

Flanker Kaino to miss All Blacks' match against Argentina in Buenos Aires

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Veteran loose forward Jerome Kaino was replaced by Matt Todd when he retired with a shoulder injury during the All Blacks' 41-13 win over South Africa last Saturday night.

Injured blindside flanker Jerome Kaino will not play in the All Blacks' next Rugby Championship test against Argentina.

The veteran No 6 has been given permission to skip the match against the Pumas in Buenos Aires on October 2, with the selectors bracketing him in their squad to allow him to recover from his shoulder injury before the more demanding test against the Springboks in Durban a week later.

Kaino was forced to leave the field in the second half of the test against South Africa last Saturday night. The All Blacks won 41-13.

Openside flanker Sam Cane and first five-eighth Aaron Cruden haven't been selected because of hamstring and groin injuries. Damian McKenzie has been included as the third playmaker, behind Beauden Barrett and Lima Sopoaga.

Matt Todd will travel as back-up to No 7 Ardie Savea. George Moala has also passed a fitness test on his knee, and will provide cover for the midfield.

All Blacks: Hookers: Dane Coles, Liam Coltman and Codie Taylor. Props: Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Owen Franks, Joe Moody and Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Locks: Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Patrick Tuipulotu and Sam Whitelock. Loose forwards: Elliot Dixon, Jerome Kaino (South Africa only), Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire and Matt Todd. Halfbacks: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara and Aaron Smith. First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Lima Sopoaga. Midfielders: Ryan Crotty, Malakai Fekitoa, Anton Lienert-Brown and George Moala. Outside backs: Israel Dagg, Waisake Naholo, Julian Savea and Ben Smith.

- Stuff