More work ahead for Read

Kaino's scratching from All Blacks' test against Argentina likely to put heat on Read to start

GETTY Can the selectors contemplate resting captain and No 8 Kieran Read?





Elliot Dixon is likely to be the major benefactor from the All Blacks selectors' decision to allow Jerome Kaino to skip the test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on October 2.

Seventy-three test veteran Kaino injured his left shoulder during the All Blacks' 41-13 win over South Africa in Christchurch on Saturday night, and has been instructed to stay in New Zealand to rehabilitate and be fit for what is expected to be a demanding test against the Springboks in Durban on October 9.

GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ Elliot Dixon hasn't yet been required for the Rugby Championship but Jerome Kaino's injury should change that.

Dixon, who made his test debut at No 6 in the third test against Wales in Dunedin on June 25, hasn't yet been required for the Rugby Championship because the selectors have elected to start Kaino in all four matches.

If Dixon starts against the Pumas the All Blacks will be forced to field two inexperienced flankers; Ardie Savea, with just six caps, will probably be at openside flanker because Sam Cane will not tour due to a hamstring injury.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Veteran loose forward Jerome Kaino was replaced by Matt Todd when he retired with a shoulder injury during the All Blacks' 41-13 win over South Africa last Saturday night.

This raises the question of whether the selectors can contemplate resting captain and No 8 Kieran Read, who has started all seven tests this season and also carried a hefty workload during the Super Rugby season with the Crusaders.

It's logical to make changes for the test against Argentina; but removing Read, so another inexperienced man like Liam Squire can start in the back row, would be risky.

Given the All Blacks, who have won their last 15 tests, are eager to keep steering towards a new world record for a tier-one nation by recording 18 consecutive victories, coach Steve Hansen and fellow selectors Ian Foster and Grant Fox will probably be cautious about yanking the 91-test skipper.

It is a delicate balancing act; Hansen is mindful he cannot burden some players' with too many minutes ahead of the northern tour of Chicago and Europe in November.

The decision not to carry a specialist lock in the substitutes for the first two tests against the Wallabies meant Squire and Savea were preferred as loose forward cover, forced Dixon to remain suited-up in the stands.

With lock Luke Romano required to warm the bench against Argentina and South Africa, there was only room for one loosie; Savea provided cover for the Argentina test, and Matt Todd was included on the bench for the South African game.

First five-eighth Aaron Cruden and Cane, who have groin and hamstring injuries respectively, haven't been named in the squad that leaves New Zealand on Friday. Their places have been filled by the uncapped Damian McKenzie and Todd. Todd. Midfielder George Moala has also passed a fitness test on his knee.

Argentina's only win in the Rugby Championship has been against South Africa in Salta last month. Despite proving combative for around 50 minutes against the All Blacks in Hamilton on September 10, they couldn't cope with the speed of their game and succumbed 57-22 in Hamilton.

All Blacks: Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Whitelock, Elliot Dixon, Jerome Kaino (South Africa only), Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Matt Todd, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Lima Sopoaga, Ryan Crotty, Malakai Fekitoa, Anton Lienert-Brown, George Moala, Israel Dagg, Waisake Naholo, Julian Savea, Ben Smith.

- Stuff