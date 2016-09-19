Waiting on bug probe

Sanzaar sits and waits for police to finish the All Blacks' bugging investigation

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew outside the Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney's Double Bay where a bug was found in the All Blacks' meeting room.

Sanzaar says it will do everything to protect the integrity of the game but does not want to jump to conclusions until it receives a report from NSW Police about the listening device found at an All Blacks team hotel in Sydney last month.

Police are still investigating who planted a listening device in an All Blacks meeting room at the InterContinental Double Bay hotel before the Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney.

Fairfax Media understands police do not believe the device is as sophisticated as first thought and they are still exploring the unlikely possibility the device was planted by someone from within the All Blacks camp.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Sanzaar has admitted its processes could be more transparent after the controversy involving Owen Franks in last month's Bledisloe Cup test.

New Zealand Rugby did not report the matter immediately to police, who only became aware of the device when reports surfaced in the media.

Sanzaar asked New Zealand Rugby to prepare a report for them detailing exactly what happened and why there was a five-day delay between finding the device and reporting the matter to police.

Sanzaar operations manager Brendan Morris has been in constant contact with NSW Police who have told him they are continuing their investigations.

"They're investigating all sorts of angles. Where did it come from? How do you buy it? How did it get there?" Morris said. "They've interviewed a lot of people from the hotel so they're not leaving any stone unturned and because of how public it was I think they're throwing a lot of resources behind it.

"But again, we're a sporting body, we're not going to go into a government agency and say, 'hurry, we need an answer for this'. Ideally we'd have it by now but the police investigation will follow its path."

There was speculation the device may have been planted by a gambling organisation attempting to obtain inside information about the All Blacks.

Morris said Sanzaar would do everything in its power to maintain the integrity of its competitions but did not want to jump to an incorrect conclusion without a final report from police.

"The integrity of the game is critical to everything we do but you've got to let this process run its course and until we get a brief from the police to question the integrity of the people involved … we just really want to keep our powder dry and see what comes out of it," Morris said.

Asked whether rugby was vulnerable to being infiltrated by unwanted parties, Morris said: "I don't know that it is. We're jumping to conclusions this was planted purely for an advantage. We don't know until the findings are produced by the police so I think we've got to be careful presenting opinion on stuff we don't have all the facts to."

​Meanwhile, Sanzaar admits it could be more transparent in future regarding citations in the wake of the Owen Franks controversy.

Opinions were divided over whether the All Blacks prop eye-gouged Wallabies second-rower Kane Douglas in the second Bledisloe Cup fixture in Wellington. Franks and Douglas both denied there was an eye gouge.

There was plenty of confusion when Franks was not cited by an independent commissioner and the fact Sanzaar did not explain why such a decision had been made was even more perplexing for fans.

Chief executive Andy Marinos said not one, but three citing commissioners joined forces to make a decision regarding Franks' non-citing.

He defended the judicial process, saying Sanzaar cannot be "seen to interfere" with the process because of its independence.

But Morris said transparency would not be a bad thing when it came to explaining decisions, be they of a red card threshold or not.

"You've got to come up with a happy balance that allows fans to understand it," Morris said. "Maybe we can communicate the process better going forward and keep working on it with the teams to make sure we find an optimal solution."

