Band of brothers

Brothers XV: Six sets of siblings could form an All Blacks side

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Brothers Ardie and Julian Savea are among six sets of siblings in Stuff's NZ Bros XV

Rugby's a family game – and it would take just six sets of siblings to field an All Blacks team from the current crop of Kiwi professional players.

The Barretts from Taranaki, the Whitelocks from Feilding and the Laulalas from Counties Manukau could each supply three brothers to a national squad.

Lock Sam Whitelock – the obvious captain for an All Blacks Brothers XV – could be joined by youngest sibling Luke, a one-cap All Black who has reignited his career with the Highlanders, and the only back among the brood, Adam, now playing in France with Bayonne.

If their oldest brother George, who scored a try in his only test appearance against Italy, could be persuaded to make a comeback at the tender age of 30, the Whitelocks could have mustered four men.

CARYS MONTEATH/FAIRFAX NZ The Whitelock brothers: Adam, George (now retired), Luke and Sam.

So could the Barretts, if lock Kane, who played for the Blues and captained Taranaki, hadn't had concussion issues.

Established All Black Beauden Barrett, a red-hot contender for world rugby player of the year, would light up this team with Crusaders lock Sam, an outside chance for an end-of-season All Blacks tour, and fullback Jordie, the 19-year-old Junior All Black at the centre of a bidding war this week between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes, who got the nod.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Beauden Barrett is joined in our Bros XV by younger brothers Scott and Jordie.

Throw in the Laulala trio and that makes nine "Bro Blacks" from just three households. Casey Laulala , the ex-All Black centre now plays with Dan Carter in France, prop Nepo, the Chiefs tighthead, has already played four tests and wing Luteru is making waves on the wing.

Now we need three braces of brothers to round out the squad.

STEPHEN BARKER/NZPA Bookend brothers Owen (L) and Ben Franks with the Bledisloe Cup.

Julian and Ardie Savea, the 44th pair of brothers to play for the All Blacks but the first to score tries in the same test are obvious inclusions.

We must have a specialist hooker so young Southland rake Ezekiel Sopoaga gets the nod, alongside All Black brother Lima.

Has there ever been better brotherly book-ends than props Owen and Ben Franks, despite the fact they boast just two tries (both Ben's) between them in 131 test appearances.

ROBYN EDIE/FAIRFAX NZ Ezekiel Sopoaga (L), and All Black brother Lima are both playing for the Southland Stags.

Their presence means Nepo Laulala could start on the bench.

Scanning the starting lineup, there's a shortage of specialists for two key roles – halfback and blindside flanker.

That has forced the Stuff selection panel to follow what any self-respecting rugby coach would do. The name Barrett is is a watchword for "versatile" so Beauden Barrett gets a shot at imitating Aaron Smith in the No 9 jumper.

NICOLAS TUCAT Ex-All Black Casey Laulala is still playing in France.

Owen Franks is growing increasingly nifty at the running game and his draw and passing has gone up a level. Hence, he can slot in on the blindside where there's more chance to score that ever elusive first try.

So our XV comprises five current All Blacks, three "exes", a couple of potential "futures", the odd "hopeful" and at least "one never-will-be-now-that-horse-has-bolted".

The All Blacks "Brothers XV" starting lineup (from six families)

15: Jordie Barrett (Canterbury)

14: Luteru Laulala (Counties Manukau)

13 Adam Whitelock (Bayonne)

12: Casey Laulala (Racing 92)

11: Julian Savea (Wellington)

10: Lima Sopoaga (Southland)

9: Beauden Barrett (Taranaki)

8: Luke Whitelock (Canterbury)

7: Ardie Savea (Wellington)

6: Owen Franks (Canterbury)

5: Sam Whitelock (c) (Canterbury)

4: Scott Barrett (Canterbury)

3: Nepo Laulala (Counties Manukau)

2: Ezekiel Sopoaga (Southland)

1: Ben Franks (London Irish)

Reserves (from): Rieko Ioane (Auckland), Akira Ioane (Auckland), Toni Pulu (Counties Manukau), Augustine Pulu (Counties Manukau), Jack Goodhue (Canterbury), Josh Goodhue (Northland), Tom Marshall (Gloucester), James Marshall (London Irish), Dan Pryor (Northland), Kara Pryor (Northland), Kane Barrett (Auckland), Reed Prinsep (Canterbury), Blair Prinsep (Tasman), Nepo Laulala (Counties Manukau).

If we're looking at aTop XV from the wider "Brothers" squad

15: James Marshall

14: Rieko Ioane

13: Jack Goodhue

12: Beauden Barrett

11: Julian Savea

10: Lima Sopoaga

9: Augustine Pulu

8: Luke Whitelock

7: Ardie Savea

6: Akira Ioane

5: Sam Whitelock

4: Scott Barrett

3: Owen Franks

2: Ekeziel Sopoaga

1: Ben Franks

HISTORICAL BROTHERS XV

(Selection confined to players who also had All Black brothers)

15: Don Clarke

14: Rico Gear

13: Aaron Mauger

12: Warwick Taylor

11: Julian Savea

10: Mark Nicholls

9: Sid Going

8: Zinzan Brooke

7: Ardie Savea

6: Maurice Brownlie (c)

5: Sam Whitelock

4: Colin Meads

3: Owen Franks

2: Bill Hadley

1: Ian Clarke

Reserves: Swin Hadley, Ben Franks, Gary Whetton, Stan Meads, Alan Whetton, Bruce Deans, Adrian Clarke, Hosea Gear.

