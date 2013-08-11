Related Links
Relevant offers
All Blacks
Stamping out the feel-good factor around new Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie is the All Blacks early focus as they brace for a tough Rugby Championship opener in Sydney.
The All Blacks believe McKenzie's arrival will give their trans-Tasman rivals a major boost this season and particularly during his first match in charge.
"You only have to look back to when they had Robbie Deans in his first test - they gave us a good touch-up," All Black centre Conrad Smith said.
"We have to expect the same. It brings a big fizz and it brings a whole new energy about it. They'll have the feeling they are going to create something new with a new coach so we've just got to expect that and deal with it."
Deans ended his six-year tenure as Australia coach with a poor record of three wins from 18 tests against New Zealand, but in his first match conjured a comprehensive 34-19 win in Sydney.
That was before All Blacks No 8 Kieran Read's time, but he echoed Smith's sentiments when asked what he expected from the McKenzie coached Wallabies.
"You look at the Aussies and they've played some test matches at a very high intensity [against the Lions]. So you look at where they've come from and you have to think they will be pretty primed.
"Then the circumstances around the new coach will have them excited, and give them that little bit of extra confidence.
"Its our job to go over there and try and smack that out of them pretty early." While Australia became a bit of a known quantity during the Deans reign, the All Blacks coaching staff are wary of innovations McKenzie might bring.
Smith said changing from year to year had become a major weapon in the modern game, when teams met so regularly.
"I look back to when the South African team were dominating us in 2009, and then suddenly in 2010 it was a whole different psyche, and I think they'll [Australia] approach this year in the same way.
"Last year we went really well but you have to change your game. If you try and play the same stuff and do the same things other teams will pass you by.
"We've looked at the competition this year and we think both Australia and South Africa will be better than last year. It's the old thing that if you stand still you will get overtaken, so we will keep trying things.
"It's hard sometimes. The easy option is to keep doing what you are doing, but we have to make a few mistakes to go forward and try a few things and take a few risks and that's what we are doing."
McKenzie has quickly named eight new caps in his 30-man squad and recalled mercurial Queensland first-five Quade Cooper. He's also signalled an intention to change Australia's fortunes at scrum time by dropping veteran Benn Robinson and opting instead for the mobile pair of Scott Sio and James Slipper.
The scrum has been a major focal point for both camps, with the All Blacks discovering plenty of issues during their first full hit-out under new rules designed to lessen the impact on engagement.
Read noticed the ball arrived at the back of the scrum more slowly and sometimes down a different channel than he was used to during Friday's training match against Wellington and a Cantabrians XV.
Of the three injuries picked up by the All Blacks during that match - to Julian Savea, Steven Luatua and Francis Saili - midfielder Saili's is the most serious.
And though prop Wyatt Crockett is unlikely to be available for the first test of the Rugby Championship, second five-eighth Ma'a Nonu (ankle) is expected to be fit.
- Sunday Star Times
Sponsored links
Comments
Auckland bounce back from Canterbury humbling with tough win over Northland in NPC
Dylan Kennett's dad slams Cycling New Zealand over treatment of his son in Rio
Rugby Champonship player matchups, Rd 2 - Beauden Barrett v Quade Cooper
Bledisloe Cup 2016: Wallabies need to change their culture of denial
Fulltime penalty from Otere Black saves Manawatu after Southland comeback
Recap: Manawatu v Southland - national provincial championship round two
Recap: Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos - NRL Round 25
Recap: Auckland v Northland in NPC Round 2
Dual Olympic gold medallist Eric Murray apologises to wronged rowing selector
Corkers - not yorkers - put cricketers in danger at Lord's, warns MCC newsletter
Benji Marshall the 'perfect buy' for Melbourne Storm, says Geoff Toovey
Jarryd Hayne in doubt with injury for Gold Coast Titans v Penrith Panthers NRL clash
New Zealand women's sevens get big-time chances at revenge over Australia
Power outages, road closures across Auckland due to high winds
Dylan Kennett's dad slams Cycling New Zealand over treatment of his son in Rio
Dissapearance of Kiwi Michael Huria in Western Australia sparks massive search
Tramper Pavlina Pizova's grief-stricken stay in remote Fiordland hut
Dual Olympic gold medallist Eric Murray apologises to wronged rowing selector
Survey reveals petrol-conscious Kiwis far outnumber the petrolheads
Auckland bounce back from Canterbury humbling with tough win over Northland in NPC
Recap: Manawatu v Southland - national provincial championship round two
Recap: Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos - NRL Round 25
Large house fire in Auckland damages neighbouring properties
Hamilton kindy teacher loses family in Italy earthquake
Power outages, road closures across Auckland due to high winds
One person in critical condition and another in serious condition after car hit power pole
Robbers armed with pistol attack Christchurch dairy owner
Dissapearance of Kiwi Michael Huria in Western Australia sparks massive search
Dylan Kennett's dad slams Cycling New Zealand over treatment of his son in Rio
Power outages, road closures across Auckland due to high winds
Kiwi holidaymakers recount 'horrific' Jetstar experience on trip to Vietnam
Dissapearance of Kiwi Michael Huria in Western Australia sparks massive search
Dual Olympic gold medallist Eric Murray apologises to wronged rowing selector
Lorde's fangirl moment over Dublin musician Eden's song sex
Rapist terrorises disabled women in their own home
Tramper Pavlina Pizova's grief-stricken stay in remote Fiordland hut
Australian woman rebuilds her life after mother forced her to work as a prostitute
Czech tramper Pavlina Pizova's bid to escape remote Fiordland hut
Who was the best-performed All Blacks forward on the northern tour?