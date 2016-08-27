Piutau shines on home debut

Former All Black Charles Piutau leads Ulster to pre-season win against Northampton

GETTY IMAGES Forme All Blacks utility back Charles Piutau was in fine form as Ulster proved too good for Northampton in a pre-season encounter.

Former All Black Charles Piutau has shone on his home debut for Ulster, scoring a try and impressing all-round in a 29-19 pre-season victory over English club Northampton.

The 24-year old former Blues and Auckland utility back has linked up with the Irish club after a stint in England with Wasps and has wasted little time showing the Kingspan Stadium faithful the ability that earned him 17 caps for New Zealand.

Piutau played a key role in the opening try of the match on Friday (Saturday NZ time), taking down a cross-field kick moments before Louis Ludik crashed over the line in the 18th minute.

Six minutes later, the explosive Kiwi player was dotting down himself, barging his way in the right corner for a 15-0 lead.

Rob Herring scored the team's third try to give them a 24-0 buffer at halftime and although Northampton got on the board with a try soon after the break, Piutau helped all but seal the win when he made a brilliant run and slick off-load to put Jacob Stockdale over in the 57th minute.

Piutau had also made a try-saving tackle on Samoan international Ken Pisi at the other end of the field just two minutes earlier.

Northampton scored two tries in the last quarter of the match to narrow the eventual margin.

​Piutau shocked many when it was confirmed in March last year he would be joining Ulster on a two-year deal this year. While he played for the All Blacks in the 2015 Rugby Championship, he narrowly missed out on selection for the World Cup.

That resulted in the short-term deal with Wasps, where he scored five tries in 11 Premiership games before linking up with Ulster in late June.

Despite missing out on being part of New Zealand's triumph at the World Cup in England, Piutau has since said he still wants to have another crack at playing for the All Blacks again.

"As a player I thought I did everything I could to make the World Cup squad and that's all I could do. I can live with it because I gave it my all," Piutau told The Rugby Paper in March.

"I believe I can become a better player playing in the Northern Hemisphere. I really want to learn as much as I can and add to the skill set that I already have.

"I'll see how I feel at the end of my Ulster contract but the plan is to go back to New Zealand and have another crack at the All Blacks."

Ulster officially start their season with a Pro12 clash against Welsh team Newport Gwent Dragons on Saturday next week.

- Stuff