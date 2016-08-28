Wallabies completely outclassed by All Blacks and have forgotten how to compete

GETTY IMAGES The Wallabies had a tough night in Wellington, one of many more to come if they can't put a more attacking display together.

The traditional trans-Tasman clash seems a long way from being a contest.

For the second week in a row, and the fourth time in succession, the All Blacks ran all over the Wallabies to secure the Bledisloe Cup on Saturday night.

It was 2002 when Australia last held the Bledisloe, a time before Facebook and a year before the professional career of one Stephen Moore got underway.

GETTY IMAGES Michael Cheika was pleased his side brought some intent, mainly by being physical and niggly.

Now Moore is leading his country, a 107 cap veteran in charge of one of the weakest Wallabies sides in living memory.

READ MORE:

* Hansen hands out hiding

* ABs deny meeting with ref

* 'Only a 20-point thrashing'

* No citing for Franks

* Bledisloe Cup stays put

* Protest over ref meeting

It's not all his fault, but Moore and the Wallabies coaching staff have to come up with something quick because the once great rivalry is becoming an exhibition, not a contest.

GETTY IMAGES Stephen Moore points at Kieran Read, showing good intent.

The problem is they seem bereft of ideas. With the Bledisloe Cup on the line, the Wallabies came across the Tasman and played very little rugby. It seemed an exercise in keeping the score down, rather than attempting to win a game, and a trophy.

Two thirds of the match was spent inside Australia's half of the field as the Wallabies lacked any real attacking threat until the All Blacks eased off late on.

When they had the ball, which was 45 per cent of the time, the Wallabies couldn't do anything with it.

They struggled to win the battle at the breakdown, slow to present the ball and pass it on. They ran the ball 80 times to New Zealand's 107, making 84 passes to the All Blacks' 179.

"The players responded much better from an intent point of view," coach Michael Cheika said afterwards, although what intent that was is a good question.

It certainly wasn't attacking intent. It wasn't intent to dominate the breakdown. Much of their intent was to ruffle a few Kiwi feathers, and fat load of good that did them in the end.

"We need to be more clinical, obviously. But from an intent point of view, putting their bodies on the line for the match, the contest, I was more pleased with the performance this week in that regard."

That says more about the Wallabies showing in Sydney the week before than their effort in Wellington, because the latest showing wasn't nearly good enough.

Where Australia ran for 213 metres, Jerome Kaino made 95, on his own. The All Blacks racked up 520 running metres with ball in hand.

That was just open play.

The lineout was a complete mess for the Wallabies. Of 12 Wallabies lineouts, four were lost. One in three was being stolen by the All Blacks, and at any level that isn't good enough.

Australia claimed eight lineouts in total, where Kieran Read secured 10 lineouts himself. The All Blacks' individuals boast better stats than an entire team.

"I think we just need to use our options which are going to give us ball in space," Moore said of the Wallabies' awful lineout.

"There are some things we need to do to help us improve there. A lot of things go into it, timing is obviously important, but I think there's other things as well."

Moore wouldn't elaborate on what those "things" were, but when the Australians go over the tape they need to find answers quick.

- Stuff