Bledisloe Cup 2016: There is a problem that dwarfs the flashpoints

GETTY IMAGES Australian rugby coach Michael Cheika has a lot to work on.

OPINION: Post match talk will come and go, but the deep reasons for the disparity between the Wallabies and All Blacks will remain.

1. There is a Bledisloe chasm and the rest is just detail

Michael Cheika shouldn't be denied his right to air his grievances about the referees - teams get nothing in New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will already be nervous. But compared with the gulf that has opened up between New Zealand and Australia as rugby nations, his post-match spray and Owen Franks' non-citing are just details.

WWW.PHOTOSPORT.NZ The All Blacks celebrate another try, this time to Sam Cane.

Saturday night was one-way traffic.

The All Blacks ran the ball 411 metres, compared with the Wallabies' 187m. The Wallabies didn't even look like making a break until the All Blacks got lazy with their inside defence late on and let Israel Folau through. The Wallabies' passing, kicking and tackling was markedly inferior.

Big changes have to made in Australian rugby to bridge the competitive gap. Incidentally, those at the top know.

TVNZ The All Blacks coach has pointed out that the relationship between the two countries is about more than just rugby.

2. No defensive structure can cope with poor individual decisions



The attitude was better, no doubt, but there will be frustration that the intent wasn't matched by accuracy.

The All Blacks' first try was caused by Stephen Moore coming off the line to whack Brodie Retallick, who was a decoy on this occasion, while Samu Kerevi and Dane Haylett-Petty also had moments to forget. It is, in part, excusable.

Although the All Blacks midfield has lost some craft with the departure of Dan Carter, Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith, they've got so much pace in that area now with Beauden Barrett looking for second touches and new introductions such as Anton Lienert-Brown bringing some real foot speed there.

One misjudgment against these guys and it's goodnight.

3. Lineout woes are All Blacks-specific, but kicking was simply poor

I don't foresee the Wallabies' set piece suffering the way it has over the past two weeks for the rest of the Rugby Championship, simply because no other side has a Kieran Read or Sam Whitelock to cause havoc. The All Blacks' defensive work at the lineout has reached peak Victor Matfield levels of disruption, and I suspect there would still be issues for the Wallabies even if they had picked someone like Jed Holloway at No.8.

The All Blacks really are that good.

However, the poor kicking of the Wallabies - particularly Bernard Foley - is something that fans are having trouble trying to fathom. Perhaps Mick Byrne has introduced a mountain of new information that will take time to process, although simplifying techniques and clearing minds has been his forte in the past.

4. Will Genia proves his worth

The 2011 pace is gone and it is never coming back. Still, Genia showed glimpses of his running game, distributed smartly, and showed his experience by picking off an Aaron Smith pass close to the Wallabies' line in the first half.

He has always been the stronger one of the Genia-Quade Cooper combination, and the All Blacks again got pay from isolating Cooper (and Foley) in the air when they were defending on the wings.

Genia's performance though, showed there is no blanket 'correct' answer to the question of picking those overseas. He has unquestionably added something to the Wallabies since the June series.

5. Sam Cane dominates the No 7 discussion

Cane's tackling is fantastic and he has carried the ball straight over the top of David Pocock on at least two occasions in the past fortnight. The All Blacks left Cane on the field for most of the night despite the presence of home town favourite Ardie Savea on the bench, probably as a little reward for two dominant games in which he left Pocock and Michael Hooper in the shade.

You can't help but think the speed of Cane's development has helped him enormously. Even at the Chiefs, he spent long periods as a back-up behind Tanerau Latimer, working on his size and power game.

He's probably played about half the minutes Michael Hooper has in the past three years. Such is the luxury of having the right number of Super Rugby teams to match your playing resources.

Team of the Week

1. Tendai Mtawarira (South Africa)

2. Dane Coles (New Zealand)

3. Owen Franks (New Zealand)

4. Brodie Retallick (New Zealand)

5. Sam Whitelock (New Zealand)

6. Juan Manuel Leguizamon (Argentina)

7. Sam Cane (New Zealand)

8. Kieran Read (New Zealand)

9. Aaron Smith (New Zealand)

10. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

11. Julian Savea (New Zealand)

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (New Zealand)

13. Malakai Fekitoa (New Zealand)

14. Israel Dagg (New Zealand)

15. Ben Smith (New Zealand)

- Sydney Morning Herald