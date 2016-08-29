Nick Phipps caught on camera ripping off and throwing away Malakai Fekitoa's boot

Footage has emerged of Wallabies replacement halfback Nick Phipps dislodging All Black Malakai Fekitoa's boot and throwing it off field in the second Bledisloe test.

A potential try isn't the only thing Wallabies halfback Nick Phipps threw away on Saturday night.

Phipps was caught on camera ripping the left boot off Malakai Fekitoa in the second half of the All Blacks' 29-9 victory, then throwing the boot into the Wallabies' in-goal area.

The 27-year-old tackled Fekitoa low before ripping the boot off the big centre, then did his best Tom Walsh impression in flinging the ball well clear of the resulting ruck.

GETTY IMAGES Nick Phipps showed his unsportsmanlike side when chucking Malakai Fekitoa's boot into the in-goal area.

Fekitoa didn't seem too concerned, jumping into defence without his left boot until a stoppage in play allowed an All Blacks trainer to bring the boot to him.

It's nothing new to see stray boots cleared from the playing area, but not in the fashion Phipps did.

GETTY IMAGES Malakai Fekitoa didn't seem to concerned with the move, defending without his left boot until it was returned by a trainer.

World Rugby law 10.4 (m) states: "A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship in the playing enclosure".

It wouldn't be hard to argue that Phipps' actions contravened that law, although referee Romain Poite didn't blow his whistle.

The Wallabies were all about the niggle on Saturday night, trying to throw the All Blacks off their game.

Of course, Phipps may well have been attempting to hand the ball back to Fekitoa. His passing isn't always the most accurate.

