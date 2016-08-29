Something's bugging NZ Rugby

NZ Rugby chief Steve Tew admits they waited too long to take Sydney bug to police

JASON REED/REUTERS The All Blacks have been concerned for a while now that interested parties might have been listening in on them.

The Sydney bug and Chiefs stripper incident continue to remain on the radar of New Zealand Rugby who are adamant they're sweeping neither under the carpet.

NZR chief executive Steve Tew addressed both controversies in his Monday post-board meeting conference call with the media, though admitted he remained limited in what he could say on both.

The discovery of a state-of-the-art listening device in a team room at the All Blacks' hotel in Sydney during the week of the opening Bledisloe remained an ongoing concern for NZR, though at present they were bound by the police investigation across the Tasman which had to be allowed to play out.

"The matter is simply in the hands of the Australian police and we're awaiting their determination," Tew said initially. "What we know we've told you."

READ MORE:

* Tew sees benefits in Aussie rise

* British media slam non-citing

* Hansen: We need the Aussies better

* Bledisloe Cup stays put

Then the NZ rugby boss was asked if the fact the device was discovered to have a short-term battery life, and thus to have been clearly aimed at the All Blacks, raised any additional concerns.

"I'm not going to speculate whether it was aimed at us or not. Someone much more qualified than I can come to those conclusions and we'll take that advice," he said.

But Tew did hint that Sydney had not been the first time the All Blacks had suspected they were being listened in on by interested parties.

"The very fact we scanned a room for a bug would suggest we are suspicious that there is motivation from a variety sources to try and glean information that gives people some advantage in something they are doing," he added.

But as to whom that might be, Tew said he would leave that for the conjecture of others.

"It's unfortunate confirmation of our speculations, but professional sport is a big business and has a lot of people very interested in what's going on, both inside and outside of the game."

However Tew, when queried by Fairfax Media, did concede that the All Blacks had erred in not taking the matter to the attention of the police earlier than they did.

"Yes, it did take five days, but we handed it immediately to the hotel who initiated their own investigation. There will be some things for us to learn from this process and probably the delay in giving it to the police is something we would reflect on and say we could have done better.

"There was nothing sinister about it − we were simply relying on the hotel to find out what was going on."

As for the Chiefs, and the controversy surrounding their Mad Monday treatment of a stripper at the Okoroire hot pools hotel, Tew confirmed his organisation was nearing the end of a comprehensive investigation.

"We've got complete confidence in the work being done, and we would hope to bring that to a conclusion some time very soon. There are one or two further interviews to be conducted, and once we've done that we will share what we have found."

Tew confirmed a review into both the men's and women's Olympic sevens programme was under way, conceding results had fallen well short of expectations.

"We set a very aspirational target of two gold medals, so it was disappointing. The Olympics are a tough platform, and as we saw it's not a guarantee you turn up as the No 1 or 2 in the world and win a medal. You've got to deliver on the day, and in the case of our men we failed.

"We will review the campaign carefully, but we're also going to have to think in a wider context about how we position sevens going forward, and that probably applies to both men and women."

The NZ Rugby chief also had a well-chosen response to criticism from England's Premier Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty's of the Lions' gruelling tour schedule in New Zealand next year.

"He's got his view and he's entitled to it. We could suggest that their competition runs a tad long too for player welfare reasons as well but we'll stick to our business and he can stick to his."

- Stuff