Kafer: Refs biased against Wallabies

Former Wallabies back Rod Kafer claims referees are biased against Australia

WILL BURGESS Rod Kafer says the Wallabies aren't being given the chance to "communicate effectively with the referee".

It appears Wallabies coach Michael Cheika isn't the only one who thinks referees are not treating his team fairly.

Capped 12 times for Australia in 1999 and 2000, former Brumbies utility-back-turned commentator Rod Kafer has expressed his views on the topic in the wake of the All Blacks 29-9 win in the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship clash in Wellington on Saturday night.

Talking to Sky Sports Radio, Kafer did not go as far as claiming referee Romain Poite cost the Wallabies the match, but did believe it hadn't been a level playing field.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Australian coach Michael Cheika and captain Stephen Moore address the media after their defeat to the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.

"When you're playing against a team as good as the All Blacks and you're just not given the opportunity to communicate effectively with the referee …the referees are going into games biased against the Wallabies, that is obvious," Kafer was quoted as saying by the Sporting News website.

"They've seen the way certain players in Australia behave and they're very wary about how Wallabies players approach them, even right up to the captain and that's something that the Wallabies have gotta fix."

Along with crying foul over an alleged meeting between All Blacks coach Steve Hansen and Poite before Saturday's match, Cheika was critical of the French official's performance in the post-match media conference.

Cheika was "bitterly disappointed" with the refereeing and claimed he was on record with referee's bos Alain Rolland about the treatment of his captain Steven Moore and his team-mates by Poite and Nigel Owens during the past year.

"I'm not quite sure why, I'm not quite sure why, but there was a time there in the game, in a break in play, where the national captain of Australia was asking the referee, 'when might be a good opportunity for me to talk to you?'," the Wallabies coach said.

"He just ignored him. He's got the whistle, I understand, but there's a place where that guy, the captain has an opportunity to speak with the referee. The referee might not like the captain personally, that might be his prerogative, but he has to afford him that opportunity if he's affording it to his opponents. I think that attitude showed right through."

Kafer made a similar point, reiterating the actions of some Australian players in the past may well be to blame.

"It's obvious to everybody who watches that there's this standoffishness, not with all referees but from a couple of them. Romain Poite has done that, Nigel Owens has had problems recently and we've got him in a test coming up soon," Sporting News quoted him as saying.

"Once they get it in their mind that the Wallabies don't show them respect, I think it's difficult to pull that back and we're suffering because of that."

The loss was the Wallabies fifth straight to New Zealand and resigned Australia to a 14th consecutive Bledisloe Cup series defeat.

- Stuff