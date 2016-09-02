Whingeing Wallabies must stop

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika must stop complaining and start coaching

Cheika has now been out-couched this year by Eddie Jones and Steve Hansen.

OPINION: After a loss in a Bledisloe Cup Test which coach said this and when?

Coach 1: "They played particularly well and thoroughly deserved the win … They out-muscled us, I thought, at scrum time. They won the battle over the ball and under the body at the breakdown."

Coach 2: "I was bitterly disappointed, to be honest (about the performance of the referee) … He's got the whistle, I understand, but there's a place where that guy, the captain, has an opportunity to speak with the referee… I don't know if it's subconscious or not, but it's there. It's got to be dealt with, because it can't be that the opponent can have every player discussing with the referee. It's pretty blatant to anyone listening to the referees."

Coach 1 was Steve Hansen last year after the Wallabies defeated the All Blacks 27-19 at Sydney.

In the return Test at Auckland, a week later, the All Blacks out-muscled, out-scrummed and out-mauled the Wallabies at the breakdown to force a 34-17 victory. Hansen had honestly identified the problems with the play of the All Blacks and then rectified them.

Coach 2 was Michael Cheika on Saturday night after the All Blacks thumped his Wallabies 29-9, four tries to none, in Wellington. Cheika clearly did not identify why the Wallabies lost the way Hansen did with his All Blacks. Blaming the referee is an excuse, not an analysis.

Cheika has now been out-couched this year by Eddie Jones and Hansen.

The result is five successive Test defeats for the Wallabies, their worst start since 1969.

The coaching has to start with acknowledging the reasons for these losses. Cheika refuses to do this.

Cheika was asked at the media conference, for instance, whether he was worried about the four lineouts lost on the Wallabies throw. His answer was a blunt, "No."

It was the refereeing that was hostile to the Wallabies that created problems for his side, he insisted.

The captain, Stephen Moore, was not allowed to talk to the French referee, Romain Poite.

Cheika claimed Poite and Hansen had had a secret meeting before the Test that broke World Rugby regulations.

The implication by Cheika was that this was a set-up hostile to the Wallabies.

Oh dear! Hansen later denied the meeting ever took place. The All Blacks prop Owen Franks had allegedly eye-gouged Kane Douglas and not been penalised. This was another Cheika accusation of a refereeing set-up against the Wallabies.

But Douglas told reporters on Thursday he had no issues with Franks: "My eyes were fine and it all happened so quickly I was on to the next thing in the game."

The farrago of self-serving nonsense at the media conference, which included attacks on the Welsh referee Nigel Owens and assistant referee Jaco Peyper, represented the most disgraceful media conference a Wallaby coach has ever given after a Test.

Cheika has to start making some intelligent selections to stop the run of six successive Test losses by the Wallabies. He has to start coaching, in other words. He has played five different second row partners in the past five Tests.

He refuses to play even two or (better) three jumpers.

A former specialist number 8 himself, Cheika refuses to select a specialist number 8.

The Pocock-Hooper two number 7s experiment has failed. There is room for only one of them in the pack.

The Wallaby skipper, Stephen Moore, is finished as a Test player. But younger hookers who could replace him are not even in the squad.

Quade Cooper was adequate as a playmaker at number 10, although his tackling remains a problem.

The combination with Bernard Foley at inside centre was a failure, however. There were times in the Test when both of them were contesting who was going to be the first receiver.

Yet Cheika says he is going to continue the experiment. Why wouldn't Cheika start Reece Hodge at inside centre and select players like Dane Haylett-Petty in their proper position? He has to get the tackling right. And ensure that players improve in the Wallabies environment.

Cheika's Whingeing Wallabies project has to stop if the Springboks are to be defeated at Brisbane.

- Sydney Morning Herald