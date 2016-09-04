Gatland's hefty pay cheque

Warren Gatland to become highest-paid British and Irish Lions coach: report

PHOTOSPORT In taking charge of the British and Irish Lions for next year's tour of New Zealand, Warren Gatland will become the highest-paid coach in their history.

Wales coach Warren Gatland is set to be announced as the coach of the British and Irish Lions on Wednesday, and it's a job that will come with plenty of perks.

A report in The Sunday Times says the Kiwi has signed a deal which will make him the highest-paid coach in Lions history.

The Lions will leave at the end of May next year for a six-week tour to New Zealand, where they will play all five Super Rugby franchises, the Maori All Blacks, and the All Blacks, with two tests in Auckland and one in Wellington.

Confirmation of Gatland's appointment is set to come on Wednesday (UK time), when the official announcement takes place in Edinburgh.

He faced little competition for the role, with England coach Eddie Jones and Ireland coach Joe Schmidt ruling themselves out, although Scotland coach Vern Cotter was reported to have been in the running.

The trip to New Zealand will be Gatland's second in a row in charge of the Lions, after leading them to a 2-1 series victory over Australia in 2013, tests which ended up being Robbie Deans' last in charge of the Wallabies.

The Sunday Times says the task the Lions face next year is already being described as "mission impossible".

They have lost four tests in a row against the All Blacks, with their last win coming in the second test of the 1993 series, 20-7 at Athletic Park in Wellington.

As well as the difficulty of facing the All Blacks, world rugby's premier side, having to play the five Super Rugby franchises is sure to make things tough for the tourists.

The last Lions tour of New Zealand, in 2005, finished with the All Blacks winning all three tests. The win in Australia in 2013 was the Lions' first series win since they visited South Africa in 1997.

Gatland's most recent visit to New Zealand, came in June, where his Welsh side lost all four of their games, including a midweek one against the Chiefs in his hometown of Hamilton.

