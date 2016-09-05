'Cunning' Blackadder praised for win

'Cunning' Todd Blackadder praised for winning start to English campaign with Bath

FAIRFAX NZ Former Crusaders boss Todd Blackadder has impressed the English critics with his first game in charge of Bath.

Todd Blackadder has earned high praise for guiding his new Bath team to an impressive first-up win in the English Premiership.

Bath beat Northampton 18-14 to earn their first win at Franklin Gardens in 16 years and only the second victory over the Saints.

"It would appear Mr Blackadder has a cunning plan," wrote Sam Peters in the Mail on Sunday when assessing the effort of Blackadder, the former Crusaders coach who headed north after another near-miss in Super Rugby this year..

"Bath's newly-installed director of rugby watched his side dominate Northampton to such a degree it was hard to believe the contest was still alive when replacement Rhys Priestland kicked the ball into touch to close out the game."

The win was "notable for the no-nonsense, no frills approach which looks to be Blackadder's blueprint".

"In Blackadder's first game in charge, the former Crusaders head coach turned out a well organised, determined and resilient XV."

There was plenty of focus on Blackadder after he took over from Mike Ford who was axed in the wake of Bath's poor last season that saw them finish ninth.

Blackadder was his usual modest self as he evaluated the opening effort and refused to be drawn into any comparisons from the previous season.

"We haven't talked about the past to this group. I think they're more focused on what the future looks like. The real focus this week was the great challenge of never winning here in a long time. We prepared so well and transferred that onto the field," Blackadder said after the win.

"I think if anything there's a really good framework here. There's really not a lot you'd want to change. It's just tweaking things and a little bit of belief, new systems, new ideas and making sure we get the culture right. There's a long way to go."

Elsewhere, former Hurricanes and Blues pivot Jimmy Gopperth scored 15 points including a try as Wasps beat Exeter 25-20.

Three penalties and a conversion from former All Blacks first-five Nick Evans saw Harlequinbs hold off promoter Bristol 21-19.

Former Blues No 8 Nick Williams produced a standout performance on his Cardiff debut both scoring and creating tries as his side beat Edinburgh 34-18 in the Pro12 championship. Kiwi Gareth Anscombe kicked two conversions for Cardiff.

Pat Lam, coach of Pro12 champions Connacht, wasn't panicking as they crashed 41-5 to the Glasgow Warriors.

"I've been in this game long enough to know you come off these games and can bounce back. The last time we got done like this was over in Edinburgh and we bounced back and beat Toulouse. But that will only come if the work is put in and there will be some interesting footage that we will go through," Lam said oif his worst home defeat in charge of the Irish outfit.

"We played a pretty good side there but you could tell we were slightly off our game. Errors were costly and spent a lot of time on defence from our own turnovers."

- Stuff