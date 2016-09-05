McGeechan: It's advantage Lions

Lions legend Sir Ian McGeechan backs Warren Gatland to excel in New Zealand

GETTY IMAGES Sir Ian McGeechan, left, believes Warren Gatland is the right man to lead the Lions to just their second series victory over the All Blacks.

Arguably the most respected British and Irish Lion of them all believes Warren Gatland provides the perfect mix as head coach to bring down the mighty All Blacks in New Zealand next year.

Gatland, the New Zealander who is head coach of Wales, will be rubber-stamped as the man in charge for the Lions tour at a special function on Wednesday (UK time). The Kiwi has for some time been widely tipped for the job, with recent revelations he will be the highest paid official in the history of the combined team hardly a surprise, given the current economies of the game.

But the hugely respected Sir Ian McGeechan, who toured twice as a player with the Lions and four times as head coach (the last, in 2009, with Gatland as his assistant), has provided a ringing endorsement, not just of Gatland's suitability for the job, but his capability of masterminding a massive upset against the world's No 1 side.

Writing in his column in the UK's Telegraph newspaper, the Lions legend provided a Gatland anecdote that he believed encapsulated the New Zealander's suitability to lead a second straight tour, following on from the memorable 2-1 series victory in Australia in 2013.

"He is a New Zealander who understands New Zealand rugby, especially what it means to play against the Lions. But he has also been a part of British rugby for a long time now," McGeechan wrote in The Telegraph.

"He truly understands what the Lions means and has enormous respect for the concept. I remember when I was head coach in South Africa in 2009 and he was an assistant coach, and I asked him to speak to the team before one of the early provincial games. He said no. He said he had not earned the right to do that at that stage. It showed great respect.

"The other thing he said to me on that tour that has stuck with me was that he thought it was the first time he had seen a group of players who look at the jersey in the same way as a New Zealander looks at the All Black jersey. It told me that Gatland really has that understanding of the Lions jersey.

"If he gets that in their hearts, their heads and their souls then the Lions have a great chance of doing well."

McGeechan believed Gatland would take on tour "the strongest group of Lions for a good number of years" and felt with the right "clarity of thinking" had the ability to challenge New Zealand.

The LIons have only beaten the All Blacks in a series once previously, in 1971 under Welsh coaching legend Carwyn James.

McGeechan was also not a big fan of the whingeing and moaning coming out of certain circles in the north about the toughness of the 10-match tour schedule, which includes clashes against all five Super Rugby sides and the New Zealand Maori, on top of the three tests and a candy-floss opener.

"All this talk about the players being smashed because they have to play 10 games is misleading," McGeechan wrote. "Not every player will play in every game. What is important is that Gatland goes with a squad of 35 and that all 35 players have started in the first four games.

"This is where the Lions can have an advantage, because they can reach that first test in better shape because of the time they will have spent together. It will probably be New Zealand's first test of their season, remember."

McGeechan also offered a likely pointer to expected tactics from the Lions in New Zealand.

"It was clear with Wales in New Zealand this summer that he was trying to get his players to play more with their heads up and play broken-field rugby," he wrote.

"[But it] has to be a game where there is a total awareness and understanding of what is happening at almost every second of the game. Because that is where New Zealand beat everybody at the moment: with their collective awareness of roles, outcomes and consequences of getting their game right."

McGeechan also delivered a staunch message for those, such as Premiership boss Mark McCafferty, questioning the "sustainability" of Lions tours of this magnitude on the current crowded schedule.

"The Lions are the flagship side of northern hemisphere rugby, both in terms of finance and also being the pinnacle for the players. The Lions have got bigger and better as a business while others have fallen away," McGeechan wrote.

