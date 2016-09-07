Toulon target Kiwi coach

Struggling French giants Toulon eyeing Kiwi Vern Cotter to fix their woes

REUTERS Scotland's Kiwi coach Vern Cotter is looking for work after the Six Nations and might quickly find a job at Toulon.

New Zealand rugby coach Vern Cotter is a target to fix Toulon's struggles with the European club giant reportedly interested in luring him back to the French scene.

Cotter's only handicap is his current Scottish deal and it's a question of whether outspoken Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal has the patience to wait for him.

Cotter's contract with the Scottish national side expires after next year's Six Nations.

Toulon, multiple European champions and an ever-present force in the French Top 14 in recent years, have had a shocking start to their current season, dropping two of their first three games.

Boudjellal is already fuming at their performance, labelling the side "rubbish" after their latest loss.

Current coach Diego Dominguez of Argentina, who has just taken over from respected Frenchman Bernard Laporte, is already feeling the heat from Boudjellal.

French sports media giant L'Equipe reports that Boudjellal is interested in Cotter and former England defence coach Mike Ford as alternatives.

Cotter has considerable experience in the French scene where he coached Clermont from 2006-14.

He won the 2010 French title and Clermont were a regular presence in the playoffs in both the national competition and the European championship, more than often involved in head-to-head tussles with Toulon for the silverware.

Meanwhile, Laporte has given his views on Toulon's current struggles, believing the normally free-spending outfit have been guilty of sloppy recruitment.

"I am convinced that the quality of the recruitment has not been good enough," Laport told RMC of a club that has never been shy to buy superstars.

"For the last two years, the recruitment has not been up to the same standard that what we had for three to four years.

"The club has not replaced Jonny Wilkinson or Matt Giteau, who played only five games last year. Nor has it replaced either Bakkies Botha or Carl Hayman.

"Today, we do not scare anyone. These young players coming to us at the moment, they cannot replace players like Botha, Hayman. Will they get there some day? That is perhaps the question to be asking."

