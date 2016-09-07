Gatland confirmed as Lions coach

Warren Gatland confirmed as Lions head coach

Warren Gatland has been confirmed as Lions coach for 2017.
Warren Gatland will be in charge of the British and Irish Lions for next summer's tour of New Zealand after being named as head coach on Wednesday.

Gatland, 52, will relinquish his duties with Wales for a year before resuming the job he has done since 2007.

New Zealander Gatland will lead the Lions for the second time in his career having masterminded the series win over Australia four years ago.

The Lions have won only one of their 11 series against the All Blacks, in 1971, and this year's tourists face a daunting task with a tough tour itinerary leading to the three-test series against the world champions.

"It' probably the biggest job in world rugby against the best opposition in world rugby," Gatland said after being unveiled in Edinburgh.

 - Reuters

