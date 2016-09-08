Gatland confirmed as Lions coach

Warren Gatland confirmed as Lions head coach for New Zealand tour

PHOTOSPORT Warren Gatland has been confirmed as Lions coach for 2017.

Warren Gatland will attempt to lead the British and Irish Lions to a first series victory over the All Blacks in 46 years next summer after being confirmed as head coach on Wednesday.

Gatland, officially named at news conference in Edinburgh after being widely-tipped for the post, will fly to his native New Zealand on Thursday to begin the preparations for the Lions' gruelling 10-match schedule.

"It's a huge honour and when you get offered the biggest job in world rugby against the best opposition in the world, when you get that sort of challenge it would be difficult to walk away from that," Gatland said.

"I'm incredibly excited, I wouldn't be here if I didn't think we had the ability and the players to go there and win."

READ MORE:

* Warren Gatland to give up Wales position immediately

* Hinton: Lion-hearted Gatland faces harsh realities of schedule

* Another coaching blow for Lions

* Lions looks Gatland's gig

* Lam fends off Irish talk

Wales head coach Gatland led the Lions to victory in Australia four years ago and was also assistant coach in 2009 when they were beaten by South Africa.

Gatland will relinquish his Wales responsibilities for a year, with assistant Rob Howley again taking over, and said he would begin work immediately on putting together a management team for the tour.

He said there would be room for fresh faces and fresh ideas.

"There are some outstanding coaches who could potentially be involved and we'll look to announce them in December," Gatland, who has won the Six Nations three times with Wales, said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how they and the players get on domestically, in Europe and internationally."

The Lions have won only one of their 11 series against the All Blacks, in 1971, and were hammered on the last visit in 2005 when England's World Cup-winning coach Clive Woodward was at the helm.

New Zealand have won the last two World Cups and have a formidable depth of talent at their disposal but Gatland said it was by no means "mission impossible".

"If there are people who feel like that as players then put their hands up now and don't get on the plane because we have to go there with belief that we can be successful down there.

"There is no bigger challenge and we are all really excited about the next 10 months."

The daunting nature of the tour was underlined this week when New Zealand said All Black players would be available for three of the Lions' warmup matches against Super Rugby sides, with the tourists given a tiny window to prepare after the end of the European season.

The three sides the Lions will face in eight days before the tests are Blues, Crusaders and then the Highlanders - all Super Rugby semifinalists this year.

Opposition will also be provided by the Maori All Blacks and Chiefs before the first of the three tests on June 24 in Auckland. The second test is on July 1 in Wellington with the finale in Auckland on July 8.

LIONS ITINERARY

June 3: Provincial union team (Toll Stadium, Whangarei)

June 7: Blues (Eden Park, Auckland)

June 10: Crusaders (AMI Stadium, Christchurch)

June 13: Highlanders (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

June 17: New Zealand Maori (International Stadium, Rotorua)

June 20: Chiefs (Waikato Stadium, Hamilton)

June 24: All Blacks (First Test, Eden Park, Auckland)

June 27: Hurricanes (Westpac Stadium, Wellington)

July 1: All Blacks (Second Test, Westpac Stadium, Wellington)

July 8: All Blacks (Third Test, Eden Park, Auckland)

- Reuters