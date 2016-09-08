Aussies question ABs' humility

Former Wallabies question All Blacks' humility and claim Steve Hansen lacks respect

MATT KING Rod Kafer has questioned the All Blacks' humility and respect.

Two former Wallabies have questioned the All Blacks' humility and claimed Steve Hansen has lacked respect.

Ahead of the third week of the Rugby Championship, former Wallabies Greg Martin and Rod Kafer have heavily criticised the world champions after the first two Bledisdoe Cup tests of this year, which the All Blacks comfortably won 42-8 and 29-9, in Sydney and Wellington.

Kafer, who played 12 times for the Wallabies, said the gloss was taken off their performances because they showed a lack of humility.

And so has Greg Martin...

Martin, who won nine Wallabies caps, believes it's something they used to have until the likes of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter retired last year.

The pair were speaking on Fox Sports' Rugby 360 show.

PAUL SEISER/PHOTOSPORT Former Wallabies are questioning the All Blacks' humility.

Kafer said he used to admire the All Blacks for their humility, but he now thinks otherwise.

"I watched from afar, and it might be a little bit forced at the moment, a little bit put on. And it's taken the gloss of their performance," Kafer said of the All Blacks' humility.

Martin added: "We always go, 'they lost a lot of senior players including Richie McCaw and Dan Carter.' Maybe that's [humility] what they're lacking now."

Kafer then put forward that Hansen had disrespected Wallabies head Michael Cheika for losing a war of words with Eddie Jones, when they lost 3-0 to England in the international test series in June.

"Some questions marks have been raised around Steve Hansen and some of the things he's made public," he said.

"His big barb to Michael Cheika during the England series about Eddie Jones and how Chieks lost the battle, he didn't need to come out and say that."

The Wallabies host South Africa in Brisbane on Saturday night, as the All Blacks play Argentina in Hamilton.

- Stuff