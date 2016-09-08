Warburton has captaincy doubts

Wales captain Sam Warburton is not expecting to lead the Lions in New Zealand

Anthony Au-Yeung Sam Warburton captained the Lions to a series win in Australia four years ago.

Wales captain Sam Warburton is not expecting to lead the Lions in New Zealand next year.

The 27-year-old flanker skippered the Lions to a 2-1 series win over Australia four years ago, even though he missed the deciding test with injury.

His Wales coach Warren Gatland has been confirmed as Lions coach.

But Warburton isn't confident of retaining the role as captain.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi Hartley set to lead Lions

* All Blacks the kings of the jungle

* Zinzan: Gatland right for Lions

* Lions fend off NZ hostility talk

* Gatland: I've got the missing links

* Gatland confirmed as Lions coach

* Lions warned of 'hostile' NZ

"The captaincy is probably more likely not to happen than it is to happen,' he told the Daily Mail.

"There's so much competition now in the British Isles than there was."

Other names in contention are England's Rotorua-born skipper Dylan Hartley and Welsh lock Alun-Wyn Jones.

Warburton is the early favourite according to UK bookmaker Ladbrokes, with Hartley and Jones second and third.

The Cardiff Blues star played all in all four tests Wales played in New Zealand in June, including the three defeats to the All Blacks and the 40-7 loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton.

He admitted that his place in Cardiff's team was under threat, and said he won't be awarded the Lions captaincy again on merit.

'It doesn't matter what you've done in the past. I've got to earn it all over again," he told the Daily Mail.

"It's extremely tough for me to just get in the Blues team with Josh Navidi, Josh Turnbull and Nick Williams."

The Lions tour begins on June 3 against the New Zealand Barbarians in Whangarei, before the tourists play the Super Rugby franchises, New Zealand Maori and three tests against the All Blacks.

- Stuff