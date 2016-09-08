England's George Ford says he'll never be as good as All Blacks legend Dan Carter

David Rogers George Ford has played down the comparisons with Dan Carter.

England star George Ford says he'll never be as good as All Blacks legend Dan Carter.

Former Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder - now the director of rugby at Ford's English Premiership club, Bath - believes he can be as good as Carter.

The 23-year-old is Bath and England's leading first five-eight, who started the final two tests of England's 3-0 series victory over the Wallabies in June.

John Clifton Dan Carter retired from the All Blacks after winning last year's Rugby World Cup final.

Despite Blackadder's glowing appraisal, Ford isn't sold.

"It's obviously great that Todd likens you to someone like that," Ford told the Daily Mail.

"Right now, I'll never think I'm as good as Dan Carter. He's one of the world's best in the history of rugby."

Blackadder coached Carter, who's plying his trade in France for Racing 92, for seven years at the Crusaders.

And he insists that Ford is almost as good as Carter now, after impressing the Kiwi coach in his short time at Bath, who opened the English Premiership season with an 18-14 victory at Northampton last weekend.

"He's almost there now," Blackadder told the Times. "They are great players both sides of the ball.

"People always looked at the attacking side of Dan's game but he is a great defender.

"Not many No 10s are brave when it comes to putting their bodies on the line. George puts his body in some hard places.

"What makes him exceptional is his awareness and skillset. He is going to get better and better."

