Gatland decision 'makes sense'

Warren Gatland makes sense but Lions face daunting task, says Sean Fitzpatrick

Steve Bardens Sean Fitzpatrick was All Blacks captain when the Lions toured New Zealand in 1993.

All Blacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick says Warren Gatland's appointment as Lions coach makes sense, but admits the tourists face a daunting task.

Gatland was announced as Lions coach this week for next year's tour in New Zealand.

Fitzpatrick captained the All Blacks to a series victory over the Lions in 1993, and he believes that Gatland knows what's needed to win in New Zealand.

PHOTOSPORT Warren Gatland at the press conference to announce his appointment as head coach of the British & Irish Lions for their tour New Zealand next year.

But he couldn't escape from the challenge the tourists face ahead of busy schedule in New Zealand, which includes three tests with the All Blacks.

"Gatland makes sense. He was assistant coach in South Africa to Sir Ian McGeechan and then did a phenomenal job to lead them to a series win in Australia," Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports.

"He knows what is needed. He also knows what is needed to win in New Zealand - he lives down there part-time.

"He knows the people and it will be his job to make sure that the players who go on tour realise what it is going to take. It is a daunting task."

Gatland takes a sabbatical from his duties as Wales coach to fully focus on guiding the Lions to a first series win in New Zealand since 1971.

