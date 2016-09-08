Franks incident under microscope

World Rugby to discuss Owen Franks incident at its next meeting in Dublin

All Blacks prop Owen Franks was not cited for the incident in which he his fingers brushed the face of Wallaby Kane Douglas.

Rugby's refereeing and judicial system are under the microscope amid warnings about the sport's vulnerability to "corruption".

World Rugby's top brass will discuss at a meeting in Dublin next month the alleged eye-gouging incident involving All Black Owen Franks, while the Waratahs are urging the architects of Super Rugby to overhaul the competition's match officiating systems.

The Waratahs have made a submission to Sanzaar referees' boss Lyndon Bray outlining their suggestions for a new refereeing and review model, to be discussed at a meeting of all 18 Sanzaar chief executives in Sydney next week.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT All Blacks prop Owen Franks.

Waratahs boss Andrew Hore called for a more "mature" and transparent approach to match officiating and judicial review in Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship.

"Our fear is that unless we start opening things up and be more transparent and having better communications systems, then there is the potential for corruption to creep into the game. As soon as we take a more mature attitude to it the better, in our view," Hore said.

FOX SPORT Owen Franks appears to gouge Kane Douglas.

"We feel there are some systems that the English Premiership Rugby runs, which has an independent assessor giving feedback and really strong rules around the sharing of complaints and information around other teams. That's a mature way of looking at things. American football also has really good systems and structures that many rugby competitions in the world seem fearful of adopting."

Hore, who is a former high-performance manager at the New Zealand Rugby Union and arrived at the Waratahs four months ago from Ospreys in Wales, stressed he had no immediate concerns about corruption but believed Sanzaar was not doing justice to teams or rugby fans with its current approach.

"I haven't got any firm evidence to suggest there is [corruption]. I was asked to do a piece of work after the World Cup in 2007 around refereeing and that did alert me to how easy it would be if corruption were to creep into the game," he said.

CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES Wallabies forward Kane Douglas says he takes no issue with where Owen Franks' hand touched him in the Wellington test.

"If there was any corruption I think that would be a very nasty thing to imply but I think, like any sport, it would be easy to corrupt and we have to protect against that. At the moment we are a sport with a relatively un-blotted copy book and relatively strong values set. That reputation could corrode overnight if we allowed anything like that to creep in.

"We've put forward our views to Sanzaar on refereeing and where we feel, if we work together we can improve the competition. The spirit of the note we sent was around collaboration to make the competition better. If we're all working to make the competition better we'll be a lot better off."

Sanzaar declined to comment. Hore's comments come as the Rugby Championship administrators continue to face criticism over its handling of the Franks incident during the second Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington last month.

The All Black prop escaped scrutiny during and after the game, despite two video angles showing a clear moment when Franks brushed his fingers over the face of Wallabies second-rower Kane Douglas during a maul. Franks and Douglas have both said there was no eye gouging.

Sanzaar stands by its decision to not take the matter further, while the New Zealand and Australian teams appear keen to move on.

The incident sparked outrage in the northern hemisphere and prompted World Rugby vice-chairman and former Argentina international Agustin Pichot to criticise Rugby Championship administrators for failing to take action.

It is understood the matter has now been added to the formal agenda at the next meeting of World Rugby's executive committee.

"In World Rugby, in Sanzaar and in Six Nations, we need to find consistency because at the end of the day fans want that. They want to understand what's going on and at the moment nobody can. I'm not saying Franks should be punished or not. What I am saying is you need consistency," Pichot said.​

- Sydney Morning Herald