The Wallabies, not referees, have the image problem

Richie McCaw, All Blacks set standard for referee "line" that Wallabies should follow

PHOTOSPORT Richie McCaw had a way of addressing referees. Wayne Barnes may not have listened often though.

There is a moment in the upcoming Richie McCaw film, Chasing Great, that no Australian rugby player or coach can afford to ignore.

World Rugby referees' chief Alain Rolland is asked why the former All Blacks openside was allowed to get away with so much at the breakdown. Rolland reflects on how often he is asked that question.

"My response is, he just seems to know where the line in the sand is," Rolland says. "He'll study the referees that he's going to have, and he'll know what he may or may not be able to get away with."

PHOTOSPORT Referee Roman Poite talks to Stephen Moore as Kieran Read hovers nearby.

We have heard much talk of "the line", where it is, how receptive it is to being pushed and bent, and who it is who does that best. The take-home is actually Rolland's observation that the All Blacks do their homework.

Flash back to Wellington two weeks ago, and observe McCaw's successor, Kieran Read, in action. While Australian captain Stephen Moore was shooed away or ignored by Romain Poite, Read availed himself of the referee's open-door policy to the All Blacks. Moreover, Moore would not so much as approach Poite before Read appeared beside him, asking "Romain" if he needed his help. His demeanour and tone resembled that of a protective big brother.

GETTY IMAGES Australian coach Michael Cheika wasn't pleased with the refereeing by Romain Poite when the Wallabies played the All Blacks in Wellington last month.

To Australian eyes and ears it was eye-wateringly obsequious. We haven't stopped hearing about it either, after Wallabies coach Michael Cheika singled out Poite for pointed criticism in the post-match media.

But what are the Wallabies doing to help themselves? Talk to many international and Super Rugby referees, to coaches around the world and current and former players, and a picture emerges of the Wallabies as outliers in international rugby.

Where other unions, coaches and players cultivate good relationships with match officials off the field, the Wallabies policy has been not to engage. There are many reasons for that, some cultural, historical and some that come down to the personalities of the people involved. But what is the cost of not playing the game?

When a referee lands in South Africa or New Zealand ahead of a Super Rugby match or test, they are inundated with hospitality. Tours to wineries, wildlife experiences, dinners, gifts. A classic anecdote is the time, more than a decade ago now, when three Brumbies players walked into a bar in Durban to see a referee happily sandwiched between two attractive, scantily clad women. The Brumbies players sidled up to say g'day and learnt the women were staff from the local tourism board, assigned to the official for the week he was in town.

Those days are long gone, but the overt courting has been replaced by the cultivation of mutual respect. There are strict guidelines governing a team's interactions with head referees in the lead-up to a game. Outside the official match windows, or on the hospitality circuit around major events, it is common practice for coaches to seek out match officials, meet them and get to know them. One former test referee told Fairfax Media the contact was never mistaken for friendship, but it helped build understanding and familiarity, which translates to goodwill and respect on the field.

Referee consultants are often hired by national unions and clubs. The Brumbies under Jake White hired one, who would advise when and how referees liked to be contacted as much as their approach to the scrum. It is understood that some players, who are now Wallabies, were not interested in hearing his recommendations.

Australians instinctively baulk at the suggestion a wheel be greased. This is the land of the fair go, of egalitarianism, of telling it like it is. From that perspective Moore deserved better from Poite in Wellington last month, not because he has ever made an effort to earn Poite's respect, but because he just deserves it. One Super Rugby player told Fairfax Media: "It's frustration, pure and simple. There's no conscious lack of respect, it's just frustration that you're not being given a fair go."

In the modern game it appears the fair go starts off the field. Talk to a referee – none were willing to be named in this story – and common courtesies go a long way. Pronounce their name correctly on the field, acknowledge them off it. Avoid public criticism, because there is no right of reply. One referee reflected on the dominance of rugby league in Australian rugby's heartlands. Has its adversarial model of interaction between teams and match officials changed Australian players' and coaches' attitudes towards referees in rugby?

None of this is to discount criticism of the system, which has an acute image problem. Robbie Deans is understood to have once told an official before a big Super Rugby match that he could referee netball rules and there would be no complaints, as long as it was netball for the full 80 minutes. Consistency is the constant cry of the Super Rugby coach, yet at every turn in recents seasons it fell on deaf ears.

Sanzaar say they are open to constructive criticism. At a meeting next week the 18 chief executives will discuss a range of issues, including a proposal from Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson that Super Rugby adopt a similar model to England's Premiership Rugby competition, which clearly defines communication and review procedures before and after games. At the international level, World Rugby's regulations committee will review their laws governing meetings with match officials at a meeting early next month.

In return, Australia might look at their own behaviour in the context of the international game. Cheika and the Wallabies can rage against the machine all they like but what will best serve their 2019 World Cup ambitions?

Comments out of Wallabies camp late this week suggest the penny has dropped. The Wallabies joined with the Springboks on Friday to meet with referee Nigel Owens ahead of Saturday's test. After opting for scorched earth two weeks ago, now they appear to be going for soft power.

"Nigel's the top referee in the world, and I know that is what the intention will be from day one," Cheika told Rugby 360. "We made our point, we've spoken to the referees boss about our points and the work-ons that we want. We want to try to work with them to make it better for everyone. I've no doubt that we're going to get that this weekend."

