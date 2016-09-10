Schmidt to stay with Ireland?

Report: Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt has signed contract extension to take Ireland to 2019 World Cup

HENRY BROWNE/REUTERS Both the Highlanders and Chiefs have revealed their interest in Ireland's Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt.

Leading Kiwi rugby coach Joe Schmidt may not be coming back to New Zealand next year after all.

A report out of the Independent in Ireland suggests Schmidt has signed a contract extension to take the Irish national team through to the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The 50-year-old is understood to have told seniors members of his squad that he will remain at the helm, going against indications he was set for a return to Kiwi shores.

Schmidt's deal is set to expire in June next year and while an extension has been on the table for some time, the amount of time he had spent in New Zealand since Ireland's tour of South Africa in June led to speculation he was set for a change.

He had also decided not to be considered to coach the British and Irish Lions on their tour to New Zealand next year.

Highlanders boss Roger Clarke confirmed he had been in discussions with Schmidt, while Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman said they would "certainly" be interested in talking to him.

"I've been made aware of the fact there's the potential for him to look at moving home next year and there's been some attention around the Highlanders having some interest in him," Flexman said in July.

"If he was to return, given his pedigree and personal circumstances and the fact he's coached in the Bay of Plenty, he's certainly a guy we'd love to talk to.

"Given what he's achieved in his coaching career if we are looking to appoint a new head coach then he'd be an obvious candidate."

But any chance of Schmidt taking over at the Highlanders or Chiefs in 2018 would go out the window if the latest reports are revealed to be true.

An announcement to confirm his re-signing was "expected soon", the Independent said.

A former Bay of Plenty and Blues assistant coach, Schmidt headed offshore in 2007 and had a three-year stint with French side Clermont before spending the same period with Irish outfit Leinster.

He took charge of Ireland in 2013, leading them to a 65 per cent win ratio since and to Six Nations crowns in 2014 and 2015.

- Stuff