Huge windfall looms for Lions

British Lions players could earn $180,000 each for New Zealand rugby tour in 2017

GETTY IMAGES Warren Gatland will be the head coach for the British and Irish Lions for the 2017 tour to New Zealand.

​A test series win over the All Blacks next year would see the Lions players rewarded with a payout of up to $NZ180,000 per man.

The Mail on Sunday has reported that the British and Irish Lions squad to tour New Zealand in 2017 will be the highest-paid in rugby history.

The newspaper said that every player who completes the 10-game tour here will receive close to $NZ125,000 per man, with bonuses potentially reaching more than $NZ35,000 each should they upset the All Blacks in the three-test series.

Former All Black hooker Warren Gatland, who will coach the Lions next year, is expected to take 38 players on the six-week trip, with a wage bill likely to exceed $NZ6.3 million.

It was reported that the Lions' insurance policy will exceed $NZ1.8m.

The taxing tour has come under fire from Premiership figures in the UK, with Saracens head coach Mark McCall describing the schedule as "ludicrous" while Premiership Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty labelled it "unsustainable", with major concerns over the expected rise in injuries to players following the tour.





- Stuff