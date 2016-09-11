Genia the Wallaby genie

Will Genia the key man for Wallabies - and their best against South Africa

PHOTOSPORT Will Genia was on top form for the Wallabies against South Africa.

OPINION

1. Will Genia is the standout Wallaby, not just the standout No 9

The Stade Francais No 9 was not only the Wallabies' best on Saturday night, he's probably been their player of the Rugby Championship so far. Almost everything he did in Brisbane had real purpose and accuracy. He kicked well, passed well, dominated rival Faf de Klerk and marshalled his forwards with aplomb. In fact, he was the Wallabies' key man in both their tries, first showing some nice awareness and skill to put big Adam Coleman in the corner, and secondly keeping his pack in tight before spinning it wider to give Bernard Foley the space to find the try line. No wonder Michael Cheika left him on the park for the full 80 minutes, a rarity in test rugby these days.

2. Beggars can't be choosers when confidence is low

The Wallabies are like a golfer with the yips who has just shot a par round – you'd settle for that. Saturday night was never going to be about perfection, but they just did enough against a muddled Springboks team who left the badly-out-of-form Lood de Jager on for far too long instead of introducing Pieter-Steph du Toit, who looked like he could change the momentum of the game. It was almost painful to watch the Wallabies in the final 15 minutes as tension started gripping the ranks and good players, such as David Pocock, started doing inexplicable things like throwing a pass out on the full from a defensive scrum when Bernard Foley was clearly expecting some other exit plan. Still, there were some better signs, particularly when Samu Kerevi started to link with Quade Cooper and young bulls Allan Alaalatoa and Rory Arnold added something from the bench.

3. Quade Cooper is returning to RWC form

I don't buy the argument that Cooper is a better player after his unsuccessful stint in France – simply because he was already playing pretty well at last year's World Cup. Three things prevented him from playing a more prominent role at that tournament: Bernard Foley's strong form, the presence of Kurtley Beale as the bench option, and a poor goalkicking performance in Birmingham against Uruguay. But there were definitely some smart touches against the Springboks, particularly in the first half. However, there will still be a bit of concern about how the Wallabies lost control in the final quarter. The Wallabies have just one game left in Australia this year – next week against the Pumas in Perth – and the No10-No12 combination will come under more pressure than it did on Saturday night as the year unfolds.

4. 'Pooper' still doesn't convince

There will be few games in which either David Pocock or Michael Hooper don't have strong moments – individually, they bring so much. But that doesn't mean the partnership is clicking. Compared with 2015, Pocock is having a muted year – I don't think he's a real No 8 and I don't think he looks comfortable there. In fact, there are question marks about how all the forwards are gelling. The starting Wallabies' pack carried for a meagre total of 41 metres on Saturday, despite 51 per cent of possession. Scott Sio didn't carry the ball once. By contrast, the Pumas' back row alone carried for 79 metres.

5. Pumas have threats but can they back up?

Argentina fought for every inch against the All Blacks on Saturday. Guys such as Agustin Creevy, Pablo Matera and Matias Moroni were quite inspirational at times in the way they carried the ball through traffic. They are clearly a proud bunch, but you do wonder if they can replicate that sort of effort against the Wallabies. Despite their reputation, this Argentina side is not especially strong at the scrum – largely because their top props, Juan Figallo and Marcos Ayerza, are contracted to European clubs – so the set piece should not be a source of penalties as it has been in the past. They clearly have some outstanding open-field runners in Santiago Cordero and Joaquin Tuculet, but I expect next week's most improved performance to come from South Africa. They know they'll have to front in Christchurch or get embarrassed.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

1. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (Argentina)

2. Agustin Creevy (Argentina)

3. Owen Franks (New Zealand)

4. Brodie Retallick (New Zealand)

5. Guido Petti (Argentina)

6. Jerome Kaino (New Zealand)

7. Sam Cane (New Zealand)

8. Facundo Isa (Argentina)

9. Will Genia (Australia)

11. Julian Savea (New Zealand)

12. Ryan Crotty (New Zealand)

13. Samu Kerevi (Australia)

14. Matias Moroni (Argentina)

15. Ben Smith (New Zealand)

- Sydney Morning Herald