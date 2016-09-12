Former NZ Sevens star Nigel Hunt red-carded in mass brawl during French rugby match

A former NZ Sevens star was caught up in a mass brawl that broke out at rugby match between French Top 14 sides Grenoble and Brive on Sunday.

Nigel Hunt, who plays centre for Grenoble, was one of three players red-carded over the scrap.

The ruckus started just before halftime after Brive prop Damien Jourdain was lifted off his feet by opposite number Sona Taumalolo during a scrum, prompting Jourdain to punch the Tongan.

A mass brawl ensued with replacement players and staff members rushing off the bench to join in.

The ferocious melee lasted about one minute as the punches flew and players grappled on the ground, with one Grenoble player tumbling spectacularly over the advertising hoardings as he tried to join in.

Hunt, Jourdain and Taumalolo were all red-carded - meaning that Grenoble started the second half with 13 players against 14.

This then became 13-a-side game as Brive lock Julien Le Devedec was shown a yellow card 20 minutes into the second half, and one further player from each side was sinbinned before the end.

The ill-tempered match also saw Brive flyhalf Matthieu Ugalde appearing to purposefully eye gouge winger Armand Batlle as he was diving over the line for Grenoble's third try.

Grenoble went on to beat Brive 36-23.

Hunt was in New Zealand's Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning side in 2006, and in the team that won the Sevens World Circuit in 2006 and 2007.

He also played provincial rugby for Wellington and Bay of Plenty.

