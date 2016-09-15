Boks make two changes

Springboks make two changes to forward pack for clash with All Blacks

GETTY IMAGES Tighthead prop Vincent Koch comes into the Springboks front row to face the All Blacks.

The Springboks have made two changes to their forwards pack for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks in Christchurch.

Pieter-Steph du Toit comes in for injured lock Lood de Jager and Vincent Koch starts at tighthead prop.

The front row change sees Louren Adriaanse drop to the bench where other changes include Malcolm Marx, Willem Alberts and Damian de Allende coming into the reserves.

The changing face of the Springboks means just five players in the starting XV survive from the last encounter against the All Blacks - the Rugby World Cup semifinal defeat late last year.

"Each match between these two traditional rugby rivals is always tough, no matter what the circumstances are, and Saturday's test is bound to be another tremendous battle," Springboks coach Allister Coetzee said in naming his lineup.

"Numerous of our players will play in their first test against the All Blacks and there's a good deal of excitement in that regard."

He called for major improvements as the Boks lok to bounce back from last weekend's loss to Australia which followed an away defeat against the Pumas.

"We know that our discipline was not on par against the Wallabies in Brisbane, and we have to show a big improvement on several fronts. Our defence will have to be solid for the full duration of the match, because the All Blacks have the game breakers that will punish you for any defensive lapse," Coetzee said.

SOUTH AFRICA: Johan Goosen, Bryan Habana, Jesse Kriel, Juan de Jongh, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk, Warren Whiteley, Oupa Mohoje, Francois Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Adriaan Strauss, Tendai Mtawarira. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Lourens Adriaanse, Franco Mostert, Willem Alberts, Jaco Kriel, Morné Steyn, Damian de Allende.

- Stuff