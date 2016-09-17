Live: Wallabies v Pumas - Rugby Championship round four
Australia host Argentina in Perth in the fourth round of the Rugby Championship.
STATS AND SCORECARD:
Summarise and compare
- Stuff
Australia host Argentina in Perth in the fourth round of the Rugby Championship.
STATS AND SCORECARD:
Summarise and compare
- Stuff
Is Gill the ABs' secret weapon?
Heavy rain floods homes, closes roads as bad weather hits Wellington
Girl, six, found chained to tree, after being abducted by sex offender in US
Outrage over teacher's 'sexy' dress
Recap: All Blacks v Springboks - Rugby Championship, week four
Prison a way of life for the Mongrel Mob
Foxton landlord seeks appeal in soiled carpet case
Two children hurt in van crash
Cause of Tait Communications building fire 'undetermined'
Former Penthouse Pet smuggled drugs to fund luxurious Hollywood lifestyle
All Blacks aim to keep juggernaut rolling against Springboks in Christchurch