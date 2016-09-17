Live: Wallabies v Pumas - Rugby Championship round four

Wallabies star loose forward David Pocock.
Zak Kaczmarek/ Getty Images

Wallabies star loose forward David Pocock.

Australia host Argentina in Perth in the fourth round of the Rugby Championship.

STATS AND SCORECARD:
Summarise and compare

 

 

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
rugby headlines

All Blacks player ratings

Ardie Savea starts in style gallery

ABs 'mix of talent, humility'

All Blacks belt Boks gallery video

Wanganui team to beat

Manawatu upset Canterbury

Otago still undefeated

Is Gill the ABs' secret weapon?

Who's our best All Black? video

The stats: ABs v Boks video

ABs rugby's hottest ticket video

Wallabies 'worst I've seen' video

New details in Chiefs scandal

Lions sparkle in the rain

Tasman hold off Northland

Ad Feedback
special offers