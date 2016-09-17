Sir Graham Henry labels current Wallabies the worst he has ever seen video

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF.CO.NZ

All Blacks gearing up to take on South Africa this weekend in Christchurch.

Sir Graham Henry has not held back on his assessment of the Wallabies, labelling them "the worst I have ever seen".

But while the All Blacks prepare to claim another Rugby Championship crown, by beating the Springboks in Christchurch on Saturday night, the plight of their two nearest foes is not something which excites Henry, the former All Blacks coach.

"It's a concern," Henry told Newstalk ZB. "We haven't played South Africa yet, but they got beaten by Australia and they are woeful. I think it's probably the worst Australian team I have ever seen and that's a real worry for the game.

Sir Graham Henry has laid into the Wallabies and Springboks.
Supplied

Sir Graham Henry has laid into the Wallabies and Springboks.

"You want Australia playing rugby and you want Australia playing well. And you want South Africa to be doing the same thing. But South Africa have probably lost half of their tests over the last three years."

READ MORE:
* ABs v Boks: test preview
Ex-AB remembers old Bok battles
Ardie Savea expects tough start against Boks
Springboks make two changes to pack
Eddie Jones accuses NZ of controlling rugby world
All Blacks: 5 talking points ahead of the test
Jones: ABs are flawed
Ardie Savea starts against Boks
Jake White fears for future of South African rugby
 

Henry said in the interview that world rugby needed both teams to be competitive to create interest in the game and bring in crowds.

STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX NZ.

Springboks captain Adriaan Strauss fields questions on how to beat the All Blacks ahead of their Christchurch test.

The All Blacks have not lost in 14 tests, and are unbeaten at home in 43 matches since 2009. Coach Steve Hansen has only tasted defeat three times since he took over from Henry after the 2011 World Cup. 

That is not expected to change tonight, with the All Blacks $1.04 favourites to be the $9 Boks.

Henry told Newstalk ZB he wondered whether the All Blacks could step up another level after Richie McCaw and five other test centurions retired after the 2015 World Cup.

But they have been "phenomenal".

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
rugby headlines

Wallabies 'worst I've seen' video

New details in Chiefs scandal

ABs rugby's hottest ticket video

Lions sparkle in the rain

Tasman hold off Northland

Razor nicks Ryan for Crusaders

Kieran Read scoffs at TAB's Boks odds

Irish Brewer gets debut

Five changes for Turbos

Tamanivalu named in reserves for Ranfurly Shield

Tall timber to lock horns video

Super Rugby may lose teams

Ex-ABs prop recalls Boks' battles

All Blacks coach in town but horse stays home

All Blacks attend tree planting video

Ad Feedback
special offers