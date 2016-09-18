Wallabies too good for Pumas

Quick-starting Wallabies snare back-to-back wins with victory over Pumas

CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES Wallabies' Dane Haylett-Petty is unstoppable on the try line.

Two tries to Will Genia helped the Wallabies string back-to-back wins for the first time this year with a 36-20 victory over an ineffective Argentina outfit in Perth on Saturday.

The Wallabies were electrifying out of the blocks, running riot with three tries in the opening 13 minutes before a try and some outstanding service from man-of-the-match Genia propelled Australia to their second win of the year.

Five-eighth Quade Cooper's composure and timing were a feature of his third consecutive game at No.10, as he directly set up Haylett-Petty and then Michael Hooper in the 64th minute to all but put the result beyond doubt, with two pinpoint inside passes.

CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES Wallabies' Samu Kerevi goes over the line.

Cooper may face a nervous wait though, after he was given a yellow card for a blatant off-the-ball shoulder charge on his opposite number Nicolas Sanchez.

CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES Argentina's Santiago Gonzales Iglesias and Wallabies' Dane Haylett-Petty vie for the ball.

Referee Wayne Barnes said there were "no arms" in the tackle and even if the incident is not deemed to have met a red-card threshold, it was a brain snap from Cooper in what was an otherwise blemish-free performance.

The victory lifts Australia to second on the Rugby Championship ladder, and will be a major confidence booster with trips to Pretoria, London and Auckland to come before a Spring Tour.

That Argentina had 67 per cent possession and a number of chances to wrestle back momentum will no doubt please coach Michael Cheika in a gritty display.

CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES Wallabies coach Michael Cheika will be thrilled with the back-to-back victories after criticism of his side's performance against the All Blacks.

There has been plenty of criticism directed towards the Wallabies this year, but none as brutal as the comments of former All Blacks coach Graham Henry before kick-off.

His view that Cheika's men were the worst Wallabies team he had ever seen was a big statement and Australia could not have responded more emphatically, crossing for three tries in the first 13 minutes.

For context, the Wallabies had scored just three tries in their last three games and the most points they had racked up in a first half this year was 18 - against England in Sydney.

CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES The Wallabies celebrate winning their Rugby Championship match against Argentina.

The first came after just 43 seconds, courtesy of Samu Kerevi on the right wing after some hot potato passes from Dane Haylett-Petty and Hooper.

Cooper then orchestrated a deft no-look inside ball to a barnstorming Haylett-Petty who beat the last defender to crash over for his second Test try before Genia scooped up one of his own kicks to make it 21-0 in the blink of an eye.

A 53-6 thrashing of the Pumas in Brisbane is the Wallabies' biggest ever win over Argentina and it looked to be in danger before a more subdued contest ensued.

The 16-point win was Australia's 12th consecutive victory against the Pumas on home soil, a record that extends back to 1983.

The Pumas were their own worst enemy. While their defence had gaping holes at times, the constant release of pressure in attack gave the Wallabies an unmistakable dose of freedom they have not seen since the World Cup.

Australia, however, had to contend with an 11-2 penalty count against them in the opening 40 minutes which finished up at 16-7 the way of the Pumas.

In three prior Rugby Championship matches this year, the Wallabies have conceded an average of 10.3 penalties all up.

Multiple infringements resulted in Scott Sio being sent to the sin bin in the 33rd minute. David Pocock was subbed off shortly after in what would be his last game on Australian soil until at least 2018.

Argentina would have rued their missed opportunities with ball in hand. They had 181 runs to Australia's 67, as well as 67 per cent possession for a return of just two tries to Australia's five.

Adam Coleman's liquid breakfasts during the week did him the world of good as he turned out his best game in a Wallabies jersey, even if his busted lip split open again.

For the second week in a row, Stephen Moore found some rhythm in the lineout but the scrum was less reliable with the Wallabies winning nine out of 12 of their own feeds.

22-year-old Tom Robertson was unleashed for his Test debut after 60 minutes of play while Lopeti Timani also got his chance for the final 12 minutes of another pressure relieving result.

