Cheika: Graham Henry is irrelevant

Michael Cheika fires back at Sir Graham Henry over 'worst Wallabies ever' jibe

CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES Wallabies coach Michael Cheika is not happy with Sir Graham Henry.

Michael Cheika has fired back at comments made by Sir Graham Henry, saying he doesn't care if the former All Blacks coach believes this is the worst Wallabies team he has ever seen.

Henry's comments created a stir on Saturday in the hours leading up to the Wallabies 36-20 win over Argentina after a radio interview in which he was asked about the state of other international teams compared to the All Blacks.

"It's a concern," Henry told Newstalk ZB. "We haven't played South Africa yet, but they got beaten by Australia and they are woeful. I think it's probably the worst Australian team I have ever seen and that's a real worry for the game. You want Australia playing rugby and you want Australia playing well."

SUPPLIED Sir Graham Henry remarked on how bad the Wallabies are playing this season.

Cheika was quick to hit back when asked if Henry's comments had hit a nerve in the Australian camp.

CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES The Wallabies beat the Pumas convincingly.

"I don't care what Graham Henry says," Cheika said. "I didn't know he said that, but when you tell me, I couldn't care what he says. He's got no relevance to me. Maybe in his mind we are, that's good for him. He doesn't need to tell me and I don't need to listen to him."

Cheika was then asked if he found the remarks disrespectful, to which he replied: "Nah, he can say what he likes but I don't care what he says."

Wallabies halfback Will Genia also talked down the impact of such criticism among the team, saying he wasn't perturbed by Henry's views.

"Personally I don't really care about that sort of stuff," Genia said. "People can say what they want. All that matters to me, and I'm sure it's the same for everyone else, is what we believe in and what we try to do on the field and what we're doing at training. We're just working hard to be as good as we can be to make Australia proud."

- Sydney Morning Herald