Wallabies - filth or valour?

Wallabies praised for fighting attitude as big brawl mars win over Pumas

GETTY IMAGES Wallabies and Pumas players fight on the sidelines during their Rugby Championship match in Perth.

It seems the Wallabies are still favouring a bit of filth as they continue to resurrect their struggling game.

They have received some bizarre and belated praise for the eight-man fight that featured in their 36-20 win over the Pumas at the weekend.

The Perth fracas came on top of some questionable tactics used to try to unsettle the All Blacks in Wellington, which failed.

Paul Kane/ Getty Images Wallabies flanker Michael Hooper was happy to see his team-mates back-up Israel Folau in the sideline scuffle during their win over the Pumas in Perth.

But their attitude in Western Australia was seen as a key to their fortunes of beating the Springboks in Pretoria on October 1, especially without star flanker David Pocock, who is out with a broken hand.

Australian rugby writer Jim Tucker for the Courier-Mail was among those to heap praise on the Wallabies.

"Seven players flying into a fracas to stand up for Israel Folau is the feisty sign that the Wallabies can become winning road warriors even without David Pocock," Tucker wrote.

"When Folau refused to give up the ball to the Pumas when hustled over the sideline in the 16th minute, he was quickly set upon three-to-one.

"Quade Cooper, Will Genia, Pocock and Samu Kerevi were the first to join the congo line of wrestling, shoving and jersey-grabbing before more cavalry in gold arrived."

Former skipper Michael Hooper backed that attitude.

"We've had a lot of heat and some tough results this year and we want to stick up for each other in those situations," Hooper said.

"It was really pleasing to see everyone want to be a part of it and especially for someone like Izzy."

No-one was sin-binned in an unsightly incident that featured plenty of pushing and shoving.

Later, Cooper picked up the sixth yellow card of his test career for a no-arms tackle during the match. He is now just one shy of the world record. Hooper has five yellow cards in his career. Wallabies prop Scott Sio was sin-binned in Perth for tackling a player without the ball.

The Wallabies, whose losing streak included the World Cup final, three home tests against England and two Bledisloe Cup battles against the All Blacks, now face a demanding eight-match stretch on the road.

After the Boks they will play the All Blacks in a dead rubber in Auckland and then head north for their end of year tour.

The All Blacks' discipline in face of some rough house tactics by the Wallabies in Wellington was a feature of that win and continues to be a key commodity for a side that is increasing its status as the game's best team.

The All Blacks now head away for tests against the Pumas and South Africa before hosting the Wallabies at Eden Park.

There's been a bit of trans-Tasman bad blood this season, the latest tensions coming in a war of words between form,er All Balcks coach Sir Graham henry and Wallabies coach Michael Cheika after Henry labelled the current Aussie outfit "probably the worst Australian team I have seen".

Cheika felt Henry's criticism was "irrelevant" and he didn't care about the views of the 2011 World Cup winning coach.

- Stuff