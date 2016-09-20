Dropped England winger Chris Ashton faces disciplinary panel for alleged biting

NIGEL RODDIS/GETTY IMAGES Chris Ashton faces a disciplinary hearing over alleged biting incident.

Dropped English winger Chris Ashton will appear before a Rugby Football Union (RFU) disciplinary panel after he was accused of two separate incidents of biting an opponent, English rugby's governing body said on Monday.

The incidents occurred during Saracens' 27-12 Premiership win over Northampton on Saturday, the first in the 24th minute and the second one minute later.

"Chris Ashton of Saracens will appear before an RFU disciplinary panel charged with acts contrary to good sportsmanship (law 10.4(m))," the RFU said in a statement.

Ashton received a 10-week ban last season for eye-gouging, after putting his hand over Luke Marshall's face during a European Champions Cup match against Ulster.

The 29-year-old, who could be handed another lengthy ban if found guilty, was last month left out of England coach Eddie Jones's 45-man elite player squad.

- Reuters