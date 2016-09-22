Biter Ashton is rugby's Suarez

Wallabies wing Drew Mitchell labels biter Chris Ashton the Luis Suarez of rugby

GETTY IMAGES Saracens and England wing Chris Ashton's list of offences now includes biting.

Wallabies wing Drew Mitchell has labelled his England opposite Chris Ashton the Luis Suarez of rugby after being convicted of biting.

Uruguay football star Suarez became a serial biter in the round-ball code, convicted of three offences at club and international level.

Saracens star Ashton has been banned for 13 weeks for sinking his teeth into Northampton's Alex Waller during an English Premiership match.

Ashton has a chequered history with the judiciary, including a 10-week ban for eye-gouging earlier this year, and his latest appearance this week saw him face two charges of biting in the same game.

Former England centre Will Greenwood has questioned why Ashton is repeatedly caught in 'daft situations', adding 'he's Mario Balotelli - someone give him a T-shirt, 'Why Always Me?".

But Mitchell, who plays for Toulon, took to Twitter to correct Greenwood, likening Ashton to Suarez, the former Liverpool star now with Barcelona who rocked the last World Cup with another biting ban.

"Sorry @WillGreenwood, @ChrisAshton1 is not the Mario Balotelli of Rugby... He is the Luis Suarez! There are just NO excuses," tweeted Mitchell, adding a thumbs down emoticon.

Saracens are pondering an appeal.

The ban looks certain to keep Ashton in the international wilderness.

He will miss the November tests against southern hemisphere sides and his Six Nations place is endangered, casting doubts over his chances of making next year's tour of New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions.

