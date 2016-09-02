Paul Cully: Cheika's Wallabies squad has the talent but it is not being unlocked

OPINION: It's best to tread carefully when it comes to criticising Wallabies coaches.

There are handcuffs that come with the job. For six months of the year your players are in disparate rugby systems, playing different ways, training with different intensities - and then you get them weeks before a Test series and are told to tie all the loose ends together.

Michael Cheika has managed to grab more power than most - but even as he has made progress in ways such as organising Wallabies camps during the Super Rugby season, external factors continue to nibble away at his influence.

For example, Greg Holmes has been whisked away to the south west of England, when every observer of the game knows he is easily among the best two tight-heads in Australia.

My instinct, still, is that the Wallabies coaching position needs to be fortified, regardless of who is in charge. Rein in Cheika? That overstates his power. He's a rook on the chess board, no more.

But there comes a time when you have to put the broader problems facing Australian rugby in one compartment, close it, and take a look at the performance of the current coaches. Does the quality of the playing group, with its warts and all, match what we are seeing on the field? I don't think it does.

How a team that played in the World Cup final just last year can fall so quickly is probably exercising minds worldwide. I hear the arguments about how the Wallabies got the rub of the green against Scotland and so forth, but no one can convince me that for periods of that competition the Wallabies were anything but excellent.

But then, in 2016, you wonder about selection, and why some players keep their places while others are sent to the NRC or the bench, yet the same problems persist.

You wonder about good players being unable to do the absolute basics.

You wonder if players are carrying injuries, and being asked to soldier on, such is their reduced impact.

You wonder how players like Malakai Fekitoa, of the All Blacks, can have a relatively quiet Super Rugby campaign and then be rebooted by the All Blacks coaching staff to the extent he was executing deft midfield kicks in Wellington last week, yet Australian players appear to make no improvement when they pull on the green and gold jersey.

You also wonder about the structure of the coaching set-up itself. The flaw is that because two of the assistants are involved in Super Rugby teams, there is an obvious chance that whatever traits they bring to those roles will be transferred to the national set-up.

In an ideal world those traits would be good ones. But Stephen Larkham has overseen a fairly poor attacking team in this year's Brumbies, while the Waratahs - with Wallabies defence coach Nathan Grey on the coaching team - lost four out of five games against New Zealand opponents this year, conceding an average of 29.2 points.

The ARU is obviously looking at ending this job-sharing arrangement in which coaches jump from Super Rugby into Test campaigns, and the past two weeks should give them some more impetus to push that through.

Larkham, in particular, has some questions to answer about whether he can transfer his obvious attacking ability as a player to coaching. He is of course, one of Australian rugby's favourite sons, but you can be sure he doesn't want any favours because of that. People need to see a bit more from the teams he is involved in.

For Cheika, the situation is a bit more complex. It's not that there is a question a about his coaching ability, but rather is there longevity in his approach. We all understand he's a fighter. That press conference in Wellington was not a deviation from his character, but a statement of it.

Yet Wallabies supporters now crave the simpler act of sound coaching, good selections and the methodical eradication of some of the recurring flaws. There is no ball carrier in the back row yet Lopeti Timani awaits the call. In the second row selection seems to be as methodical as rolling the dice.

Wallabies fans want Cheika to succeed. But they are at the point now where they need some evidence that there is a clear-headed strategy at the playing level as well as at boardroom level. These are fascinating times.

