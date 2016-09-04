All Blacks bluffing officials

Bledisloe Cup 2016: All Blacks master the grey areas

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Referee Roman Poite talks to Wallabies captain Stephen Moore as All Blacks skipper Keiran Read looks on during the Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington.

OPINION: Before I start, I have to say that this column is not about attacking the All Blacks or their supporters but, more so, the establishment that is allowing incidents in games in which the world champions play to go unpunished, to the point of turning a blind eye.

This is a gripe at the governing bodies, World Rugby and Sanzaar, and the refs.

Referees, touch judges and the governing bodies are making weak calls in games involving the All Blacks.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Referee Romain Poite talks to Michael Hooper (No 7) during the Australia v New Zealand rugby test in Wellington.

I'm not saying this out of spite because we're losing. Our blokes are well behind the skill level and standard that New Zealand are producing at the moment, but all you ask for in a game is for an even playing field so both teams can have a fair crack.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Wallabies captain Stephen Moore points to All Blacks skipper Kieran Read during the 2016 Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington.

The All Blacks are far and away the best team in world rugby at the moment. That's a given. They are world champions and rated No.1 for a reason. You could probably say the 71 points they scored against the Wallabies in the past two weeks flattered our blokes a little as it could have been worse.

Everyone playing the game is trying to beat the system, trying to get one over the referee, to get away with something, so, in essence, you are trying to cheat. The All Blacks are the best at playing on the edge of the laws and sometimes overstep that mark, but that mark isn't being properly policed and, if it is, it's too late to have an influence on the game.

I admit the Wallabies didn't produce much attack to write home about in Bledisloe II in Wellington. In fact, they were kept try-less by strong All Blacks defence, but on the few occasions they snuck through, the home team had a great ability to slow down the ball. This is not new. Slowing the ball down is the norm for most teams when defences are breached, and what follows usually is a cynical penalty. But New Zealand seem to get away with it and their delaying tactics went unnoticed by the officials.

At one part in the game, All Blacks fullback Ben Smith launched a counter-attack on the halfway line, ran back down the short side and threw a blatant forward pass, directly in line with the touch judge, with the next player throwing another forward pass, still with that same touch judge in line, but absolutely nothing was done.

Nothing eventuated from the attacking raid, but that is not the point. I reiterate, I'm not having a go at the team – they push the limits – it's the people who are supposed to adjudicate without bias but are being bluffed by those wearing black.

Another incident that took place was the restart of the game in the second half. Admittedly, it was a poor kick-off from Bernard Foley, which didn't clear the 10 metres, but Julian Savea played at the ball and, by the letter of the law, that constitutes the ball being alive and hence play on. Australia regathered that ball but to no avail as referee Romain Poite blew his whistle and gave New Zealand the scrum on halfway. So straight away you're behind the eight ball because of a call that favoured the home team. The Wallabies were under pressure from the off.

Also, can someone please tell me how Owen Franks was not reprimanded on the field or after the fact? That was beyond belief. The incident where he had his hands in the face of Kane Douglas played out directly in front of the referee.

The staggering admission from Sanzaar that the player had no case to answer was just mind blowing. I'm actually surprised Douglas wasn't penalised for making contact with Franks' fingers. That's how much subliminal influence these blokes have on referees.

Finally, the way Stephen Moore was handled in that last Test match by the referee made him seem like a petulant child as Poite turned him away time and time again. Nigel Owens did the same in the World Cup final and, after just 12 minutes, halted any further conversation, shunning the Wallabies captain, whereas the opposition seemed to have a pow wow every time there was a break in play.

Again, the All Blacks were the better team in that final, but being the No.1 team, they are certainly afforded plenty of luxuries when it comes to those grey areas.

* Matthew Burke is a former Wallaby who played 81 tests from 1993-2004.

