Unsavoury whiff hovers over ABs

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Owen Franks continues to be put under the spotlight as the accusations fly following Bledisloe II.

OPINION: As the Owen Franks "eye-gouging" row rages on, thanks to the embers being fanned by certain vocal critics in the north, it might be prudent to ask one thing: could the All Blacks have stopped this damn fuss dead in its tracks by initiating their own disciplinary actions?

Yes, I know Sanzaar had its own appointed judicial officer on deck for the match concerned (Bledisloe II in Wellington) and he adjudged, rightly or wrongly, that Franks had no case to answer in his brush with Wallabies forward Kane Douglas.

And I'm also well aware that in test match rugby teams don't run their own judiciary systems. Heaven help us, if that were the case.

Sanzaar (yes, there is a second 'a' to acknowledge the addition of Argentina to the collective) is the organisational body that oversees and administers both Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship. It appoints its own "independent" judiciary figures to decide, at the first point, whether there are cases to answer in the result of foul play in matches.

But in the wake of a niggly old encounter in Wellington the court of public opinion, and especially the one that sits up in the northern hemisphere, seems to have an opposing view to that applied by Sanzaar's man.

There is very much a view that Franks, at least, should have been cited, and that then the various angles of the incident which we are told exist could have been produced, and a much more definitive ruling applied.

As it stands now, there's a slight whiff about this whole affair, and a distinct feeling that Franks has been given preferred treatment, when other recent incidents that at least appeared similar produced much more decisive actions.

Look, the reactions to this incident are massively varying. Some are painting Franks as evil personified and his actions malicious, while others suggest that there was nothing in it, little more than an optical illusion in the heat of a forward battle.

Our old friend Stephen Jones of The Sunday Times, a noted All Black critic, made his views clear in a recent column when he opined that Franks " curled his fingers into a claw, then inserted them towards and apparently into the eye sockets of Douglas".

The resulting judicial hand-sitting, added Jones, added to the "grotesque reality that the All Blacks are subject to an entirely different disciplinary code than the rest of the world". And on he went.

Hmmmm.

If that is the case, or even the perception, then I for one am a little embarrassed. Ashamed even.

The All Blacks are a brilliant rugby team, with an incredible record, especially under Steve Hansen (played 59, won 55, drawn two, lost three). They do not need any "assistance" in dominating the global game.

I'm not suggesting for a minute that Franks is guilty of gouging. In fact, all the noises emanating from the All Black camp (including a weekend interview with assistant coach Ian Foster) suggest otherwise. They're adamant that the video doing the rounds offers a misleading view.

But I can't help but think about how positive it would have been for the All Blacks to take the high road on this. To say, "OK, we're going to have our own review", appoint a suitable panel, and let them decide whether Franks was as guilty as some say he is.

I know it's unnecessary and uncalled for. I know it might set a dangerous precedent too.

But it would have been refreshing for the side setting all the standards on the rugby field to set a massive one in the area of foul play. To say: OK, we accept people aren't happy about this, we're going to let the process play out ourselves.

Maybe then Franks gets cleared, and this all goes away. And maybe he doesn't, and justice is seen to have been done.

Right now we have a situation that doesn't seem to be doing anyone any good, least of all the game.

Though, as an aside, I must say I'm not surprised by the keenness of some parties to go on the attack against the All Blacks. It's a situation they might be best advised to get used to. To circle the wagons, as it were.

Two reasons for this: the All Blacks are incredibly dominant right now, and the team looking to haul them in are England; and the Lions are coming next year, which of course not only gets northerners rather excited, but dredges back up the so-called injustices of the 2005 tour, and Brian O'Driscoll's man-handling out of it by Tana Umaga and Keven Mealamu.

If the attacks and insinuations over the Franks affair are the first shots fired from up north, one thing is certain: they won't be the last.

