How the ABs saved Savea

PATRICK HAMILTON Ardie Savea, Julian Savea and TJ Perenara during the All Blacks' visit to Nelson Airport last Sunday.

OPINION: Kudos to the All Blacks management and senior players because they could have thrown the Bus under the bus. Earlier this season Julian Savea's mind was in turmoil. He had missed a transport connection with the Hurricanes in South Africa, smashed up his mobile phone and then missed his flight from Wellington to join up with the All Blacks ahead of the series against Wales. Some of Savea's teammates wanted him to be dropped.

Several of the Hurricanes players had had enough of Savea's unreliability on and off the pitch. They thought that Steve Hansen should make an example of him. But Kieran Read, along with other senior players and the management team, felt that punishment by ostracism could cause long-term damage to Savea. They stood by their man.

Women may not feel so supported. The NZRU has been battered this week for their handling of the Chiefs fiasco. Why they did not just send a qualified expert, preferably a woman, to talk to the stripper and offer full support if she wished to make a complaint to the police, is anyone's guess. That way Scarlette either formalised her complaint or there was no complaint.

Instead the NZRU have allowed the incident to blow out of all proportion and become an issue for women's rights. There is an irony in all of this, some might say a double standard, because when Savea was accused of hitting his partner a few years ago, the NZRU handled the situation with all the tact and compassion that has been so absent in their approach to the Chiefs' scandal.

But let's give praise where praise is due. The All Blacks should be proud of the way they have handled Savea. It would have been easy to kick the young man out of the squad for missing his flight to Auckland. His form was terrible and he had already been dropped by the Hurricanes. The All Blacks could have made an example of him.

That has been the England way until Eddie Jones came along and it proved a disaster. England have lurched between the permissive culture of Martin Johnson's 2011 World Cup rabble and the Victoria Cross shirts of the Stuart Lancaster era when miscreants like Dylan Hartley and Manu Tuilagi were cast aside by a team that bombed out of its own World Cup. This All Blacks management is far wiser than that.

It is easy for us to judge Savea but I am not sure how well I would have coped at the same age. He has only just turned 26, he has a four-year-old daughter he adores but has limited access to. He was publicly accused of assault and shamed, although not the only guilty party. He was an All Black at a very young age, he was compared to Jonah Lomu, and had to cope with the absurd attention and fame that comes with that. He married a few months ago and is trying to start again.

Now I know a lot of you may not have much sympathy. You will point to all the young men who cope in his situation. You will point to all the young men who are in far worse places. All of that is true, but it still doesn't mean that Savea is not better off with an arm around his shoulder. When Savea needed his head coach to be there for him, Hansen stood by him in public, saying he didn't need big headlines saying "Julian Savea's got mental problems." Hansen played Savea in the first Wales test following the missed flight and then dropped him to help him find his form.

Hansen said, "When someone is bogged down they are usually a bit clunky and they are stuck. You don't see them doing much and when you see them training really well and then you see them go and have a performance that is clunky and pretty wooden, you can usually tell, without having to be a psychologist, that there is something going on. And that is the case with Julian.

"He's a class player. He's probably trying too hard to the point where he's over-thinking and when you over-think things you end up being a bit of a robot and that's not what we want. We want the instinctive Jules because when he's like that he hurts people."

At that moment Savea was mainly hurting himself. His Twitter account had gone a bit silent after the Canes' trip to South Africa. But after his time with the All Blacks during the Wales' series, he tweeted, "Great month with the All Blacks family."

When Novak Djokovic bombed at Wimbledon and the Olympics he admitted, "It was nothing physical. It's not an injury. It was some other things that I was going through privately."

And that is how it has been for Savea. A European study suggests that men perform economically five per cent better after the birth of a child. Maybe a hunter gatherer instinct kicks in, maybe it's a sense of well-being, maybe it's a welcome distraction. Djokovic and Andy Murray both surged after the birth after their first born. In the space of 12 years Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson, Trevor Immelman and Danny Willett all won their first major at the Masters after the birth of their first-born.

Coincidence? Maybe, but one betting guru coined the trend "the nappy factor." Savea crushed the world after the birth of his daughter Cora, a name he has on his wrist when he plays. But since those days when Savea scored tries just for the joy of life, he has not always run over every obstacle in his way.

Maybe men who spend time separated from their family face 'the snappy factor.' In the previous few months Savea has needed support. "The All Blacks family" were there for him and that is something that should make the country proud. However Savea went last night, give him a nod and let the young man know he's not alone.

