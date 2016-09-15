Jones sets sights on ABs

Marc Hinton: Fast Eddie Jones, master of the wind-up, and playing the long game

GETTY IMAGES Eddie Jones coaches a good game, and certainly talks one too as he continues to chip away at the All Blacks' dominance of world rugby.

OPINION: One piece of advice fellow Kiwis. Don't waste your time being enraged by Eddie Jones' continued chips at the edifice of New Zealand rugby.

A far more constructive emotion to employ over old Fast Eddie's ongoing campaign to dig away at the dominance of the All Blacks might be satisfaction. As in, it should feel awfully good to know we have his attention.

Especially when you consider that his England side aren't scheduled to meet the All Blacks until 2018. You wonder how he'll last that interlude, given his obvious eagerness to measure his improving outfit against the most dominant entity the game has ever seen.

So, take a deep breath, count to 10, dredge up whatever coping mechanism works best, and let it all wash over you.

READ MORE:

* NZ 'control' the rugby world

* Jones: ABs are flawed

* Tew says no agreement yet

* Hinton: Time for ABs to get 'nasty"

Yes, that's easier said than done, because the England rugby coach is clearly a professional wind-up merchant. But sometimes you've got to give the devil his due, and in this case it's worth acknowledging that Fast Eddie is very, very good at the verbals game, as well as the coaching one.

Jones has had a couple of quite deliberate potshots, via a sponsorship media opportunity in England, that have inevitably reverberated around the online world we live in these days.

The first concerned New Zealand's, er, influence in the modern game.

This is what Jones told a gaggle of rugby writers up in the north: "New Zealand control the world. They control every bit of rugby. Every law that is ever changed, New Zealand drive it. They control rugby in so many different countries now; in Japan, they are about to control it in Scotland again – the succession plan is already there, in place. In Wales, they control it, Ireland, Georgia...

"They are a smart country. They develop their coaches in New Zealand, they coach to Super Rugby level, become successful, go overseas and coach in the northern hemisphere, so they get a full education. They come back to New Zealand and are ready to coach the All Blacks. English coaches need to get that other bit of the game which is in the southern hemisphere; the unstructured rugby – the organised chaos."

First of all, if you haven't figured it out, that second part was a compliment. Nothing to fret about there.

But the first bit about "controlling the world" and "changing every law" is just nonsense.

Remember this is the same Jones who when he was Wallabies coach, and had a scrum that might have struggled to shift eight angry girl guides, lobbied for changes to the set-piece laws.

Of course he's taking the proverbial.

If New Zealand "controlled" the world game we'd have a global season by now, for starters. Not the piecemeal nonsense that passes for an international schedule. If Kiwis ran the show at least some of the return from the full houses the All Blacks draw at Twickenham and Millennium and Stade de France would trickle back into our coffers.

And tries would be worth 10 points. Then see them try to stick with the All Blacks.

What Jones is clearly trying to do is paint the All Blacks, and by extension New Zealand rugby, as the enemy in the south. It suits his purpose. It keeps him and his team front and centre in the media. It builds the anticipation.

He is trying to get his England side to the mountaintop currently occupied by the All Blacks. All the better for him if his men in white are perceived to be battling the bad guys for the Holy Grail.

He basically admitted as much as he held court with the scribblers of the north.

"We want to be the No1 team in the world. New Zealand are head of the pack but they have flaws in their game. They are good, bloody good, but they are beatable. You've got to take on their weaknesses … and they've got significant weaknesses."

Priceless. He's even convinced himself (or is at least trying to convince others) that there is only a minor level of improvement needed.

"People say it's 15-20 per cent but it's three," said Jones, citing some analysis he once did as coach of the Brumbies that showed the statistical difference between finishing 10th and top-four was just 3 per cent.

This is all great for test rugby which, frankly, needs all the storylines it can get right now. With the All Blacks, and to a lesser extent England, so dominant, and with South Africa, Australia and France in apparent decline, the game in tier one has become somewhat predictable. Just a little boring.

So, instead of getting all riled by Jones' insinuations, enjoy them for what they are. And appreciate that they at least give us something to talk about.

But also be wary. No one plays the long game like Eddie Jones and though it won't be for a year or two, the All Blacks need to understand that he's coming for them. Amid all the innuendo and smokescreen, that's the one statement he's made loud and clear.

- Stuff