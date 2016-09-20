Mark Reason: Playing the Dane comes with some sacrifices

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Dane Coles, pictured getting a pass away in Faf de Klerk's tackle, is a throwback to a time when hookers were little men with dancing feet.

OPINION: There is nothing new under new rugby sun. Dane Coles may look like he's re-inventing the position of hooker, but in fact he is a throwback to a time when hooker were little men with dancing feet. He's more like a league hooker, a Cameron Smith, a second halfback, a guy who can break a game open.

Steve Hansen says Coles "epitomises the team". He was talking about the toughness of the man when Coles came in late for the first test against Australia, took an injection in the ribs and played through the pain, leaving it all out there.

But Coles also epitomises the team in all his strengths and weaknesses. Coles does a lot of jobs for the All Blacks. First and foremost he may now be the best thrower into the lineout in the world. He had a wobble against Argentina when he badly overthrew a couple of lineouts just after halftime. Coles was off his game and Hansen pulled him immediately afterwards.

PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES Dane Coles may be the best thrower-in to the lineout in world rugby.

But they were the only two lineouts that Coles has lost on his throw in the entire Rugby Championship. And it's not just the fact that the All Blacks win the ball, it's the quality of the ball. They like to use quick ball off the top so that 7, 10, 11 or 12 can take a flat pass and be over the gain line before the defence can come up. That depends on perfect accuracy from Coles and the man is unerring in his darts ability to hit double top.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Agustin Creevy was able to bully the smaller Dane Coles.

On the opposition lineout the All Blacks play Coles in the halfback position, standing at the tail. He is like the old-style flanker, the tail-gunner rushing the opposition midfield behind the gain-line. He is there to be a menace.

With ball in hand Coles reminds you a bit of Ireland's Keith Wood, also known as 'the raging potato'. Coles is seriously quick off the mark as he showed getting on the outside of Adriaan Strauss to set up Julian Savea's try. It was also Coles' support run off Beauden Barrett and Israel Dagg that started the momentum for Ben Smith's superb second-half try against South Africa, one of the most beautiful that the All Blacks have scored this season.

We know Coles has good hands. It's why he's such a good thrower-in. The three try-scoring passes he gave against South Africa demonstrated his ability to pass both ways, his timing and his range of pass.

And now we come to the Eddie Jones point. This All Blacks side has weaknesses and so does Coles. There are some sacrifices to playing a Cameron Smith as a union hooker, not that Coles can kick half as well as Smith.

The All Blacks hooker has bulked up to 109kg but he is a lightweight compared to Dylan Hartley, Agustin Creevy or Bismarck du Plessis. Those guys carry that weight in their chest and their leg drive. They are stronger than Coles who can be bullied on occasion.

Creevy and Argentina bullied him in the previous game when Coles admits, "I was terrible to be honest." Creevy played Coles very cutely. The Argentinian captain was super polite, helping Coles up off the ground, patting him on the back, making sure he didn't get riled. Then Creevy monstered him.

He handed him off without a second thought. He ran over the top of him and dragged him five metres down-field. The Argentinian cleaners removed Coles from the breakdown as if he were as lightweight as a bag of potato chips. And they continually exposed his defensive deficiencies as the first or second tackler close to the breakdown.

That is where this All Blacks side has a serious weakness. Joe Moody missed tackles there against South Africa. Owen Franks got away with another swinging arm. Aaron Smith has been run over by both Argentina and South Africa.

Hansen knows it is a weakness, but if you want to be as quick, as mobile and as dextrous as these All Blacks are, then you give something away in return. The All Blacks give up a bit of power. They get away with it in the scrum with low body positions and by angling in when they do get in trouble. Although it amazes me that opposition front-rows don't look at Coles's socks around the ankles and kick his shins to pieces.

The All Blacks can't hide that loss of power for 80 minutes in the loose. They just back themselves to score more points than the opposition. It is the area where they have seriously evolved. I was very critical of the side-to-side style of 2012-15. Yes, they were the best side in the world, but nothing like as dominant as they should be. Since Wayne Smith's arrival the All Blacks threaten from far more places on the pitch and score more first-half points.

It helps, of course, that South Africa and Australia are rubbish. I predicted last week that the All Blacks could win by a record margin and a record total, so poor were the Boks. Sorry, I got that wrong, but who knew how badly New Zealand were going to play.

They still scored over 40 points and won by a margin of 28 despite Malakai Fekitoa and Ryan Crotty throwing away a ton of ball in midfield, a kicking performance that was well below par and too many missed tackles. And when has Ben Smith ever knocked on twice in a match?

Coles was one who missed a tackle. He is not the complete package. He is not "the toughest bastard out there" as John Smit said of Keven Mealamu. He is not as strong a scrummager as Sean Fitzpatrick. But as this All Blacks team so magnificently demonstrates, a brilliant quick littl'un will beat a good slow big'un every time.

